Joseph Aloba, father of late singer Mohbad, took to TikTok to react after a major development in his son's case

The Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu approved a petition by the Aloba family requesting a fresh investigation into Mohbad's death

The family's lawyer confirmed the re-investigation was ongoing despite a Federal High Court dismissing a related suit

Joseph Aloba, father of the late Afrobeats singer Mohbad, has broken his silence on social media following a significant update in the long-running push for justice over his son's death.

The development came after Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu approved a petition filed by the Aloba family, requesting a fresh and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Mohbad’s dad shares prayer song after police approve fresh death probe. Credit: mohbaddad/iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The family's legal counsel, Oladayo Ogungbe, confirmed the approval in a statement dated 29 September 2026. He clarified that the police re-investigation remains active, noting that the process continues independently of the Federal High Court in Abuja's recent dismissal of a related suit filed by the family.

Following news of the IG's approval, Joseph Aloba took to his TikTok page to share screenshots of various blogs reporting the update. He accompanied the post with a song carrying themes of gratitude and prayer, including words against witnessing evil again.

Fans celebrate with Mohbad's father over new approval from police. Credit: iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's father's social media post after the IGP's approval is below:

Reactions to Mohbad's father's post

The post drew an outpouring of responses from fans and supporters on TikTok who have followed the justice campaign since Mohbad's passing. Several commenters expressed renewed hope that answers would finally emerge.

@TRUST 👑 NO ONE BACK UP wrote:

"divine blessings infinity✨️ God bless sir for all you do for your son mohbed justice for mohbed"

@RIchGrace commented:

"Glory to God, Justice for Mohbad is assured 🙏"

@Mum Ilerioluwa wealth said:

"God of vengeance please intervene o Lord 🙏🙏🙏"

@heisable2021 posted:

"JUSTICE FOR IMOLE"

@Khadija added:

"Justice must to be served! We will not give up 💪🏽"

Mohbad's brother throws jab

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's brother, Adura Aloba, broke his silence following allegations from online critic VeryDarkMan (VDM) with a cryptic Instagram post, choosing vibes over words.

On Monday, August 17, 2026, Adura returned to social media with a video of himself grooving inside a car to a song.

The post came after VeryDarkMan levelled allegations against Mohbad's widow, Wunmi Aloba.

Source: Legit.ng