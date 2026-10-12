American rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs was reportedly taken out of FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey for medical treatment after sustaining a head injury

Sources told TMZ that the music mogul was conscious and speaking when he returned to prison before sunrise on Saturday

The reported medical emergency comes amid recent prison controversies, including an alleged inmate fight and a delay in his expected release date

American rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly been transported out of prison for medical treatment following a head injury, adding another unexpected development to his time behind bars.

According to a TMZ exclusive, sources at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey said the music mogul was taken out of the facility early on Saturday morning.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was reportedly taken out of FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey for medical treatment after sustaining a head injury. Photos: @diddy/IG.

Source: Instagram

The ambulance reportedly left the prison at about 1 am. Although the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, sources told the publication that Diddy was conscious and speaking when he returned to the facility before sunrise.

It was not immediately confirmed whether he was taken to a nearby hospital or how he sustained the injury.

What happened to Diddy in prison?

Details about the reported head injury remain limited, leaving questions about what happened to the rapper before he was taken out of the facility.

TMZ reported that the injury did not appear to be life-threatening, based on accounts from sources who said the rapper was conscious and communicating when he returned to prison.

However, there has been no confirmed explanation of how the injury occurred.

The incident comes after a series of developments surrounding the rapper's incarceration, including reports of disciplinary action and allegations about his conditions behind bars.

Diddy's prison troubles continue

In September, TMZ reported claims that Diddy had been enjoying certain privileges in prison, including massages, alcohol, and access to a cellphone containing private photographs. He was also reportedly placed in a special housing unit amid the controversy.

In July, the rapper was reported to have been involved in a fight with another inmate, an incident that allegedly led to him being placed in solitary confinement.

Meanwhile, his expected release date has reportedly been pushed back from January 2028 to March 2028.

Diddy was conscious and speaking when he returned to prison before sunrise on Saturday. Photo: @diddy/IG.

Source: Instagram

50 Cent reacts to ex-lover’s alleged tape with Diddy

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that American rapper 50 Cent reacted after an alleged leaked video involving Sean Diddy Combs and Daphne Joy trended online.

The G-Unit boss mocked Diddy before focusing on Daphne Joy, who is the mother of his son, Sire.

Source: Legit.ng