Joseph Aloba said Mohbad's remains will not be reburied until the lingering DNA dispute over Liam is finally resolved

The late singer's father insisted the DNA issue is now tied to the search for justice, saying Mohbad's body remains crucial evidence in the investigation

Following another court adjournment, Aloba's legal team questioned the laboratories presented for the test and demanded a credible facility

Nearly three years after the death of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, his father, Joseph Aloba, has explained why the singer's remains will not be buried again anytime soon.

Speaking after proceedings at the Magistrate Court in Ikorodu, Aloba maintained that the long-running DNA dispute involving his grandson, Liam Aloba, must first be resolved before the family considers reburial, reports The Guardian Newspaper.

Baba Mohbad says the singer's remains will not be reburied until the lingering DNA dispute over Liam is finally resolved. Photos: Mohbad/Baba Mohbad.

Source: Instagram

The case was adjourned until August 11, 2026, by Chief Magistrate Salamah Matepo to continue the hearing on pending applications.

"DNA is now the most important issue" - Baba Mohbad

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, and his body was later exhumed for an autopsy as investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death continued.

According to Joseph Aloba, the DNA controversy has now become inseparable from the family's pursuit of justice.

He explained that although Yoruba tradition encourages immediate burial, the situation changed after his son's body was exhumed.

Aloba said Mohbad's remains now serve as vital evidence, insisting that the DNA test must be completed before another burial can take place.

Lawyers question DNA process

Counsel to the Aloba family, Oladayo Ogungbe, told the court that transparency remains the family's major concern.

He argued that Mohbad's widow, Omowunmi Aloba, also filed a separate application seeking a DNA test, prompting the Aloba family to challenge what they described as parallel proceedings.

The lawyer further claimed that one of the facilities presented during the proceedings reportedly indicated that it specialised in cancer research rather than tissue-based DNA testing.

He urged the court to approve a credible laboratory whose identity would be known to all parties to ensure confidence in the eventual outcome.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, and his body was later exhumed for an autopsy. Photo: Mohbad.

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's father makes allegations against Wunmi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohbad's father made claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, Mohbad's mother.

In a video that surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son is responsible for the singer's demise.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she takes his life, she cannot take the lives of every member of his family.

Source: Legit.ng