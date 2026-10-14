Nigerian TikTok streamer Peller confirmed that Peter Obi's team reached out to him requesting a joint livestream on his platform

Peller was quick to clarify that any collaboration would not amount to a political endorsement of the 2027 presidential hopeful

No date has been set for the proposed stream, leaving fans curious about what the session could look like

Nigerian TikTok streamer Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, has disclosed that the team of former Anambra State governor and presidential aspirant Peter Obi approached him about hosting a joint livestream session.

In a video that spread rapidly across social media on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, Peller addressed the matter directly, making it clear that any potential stream should not be read as a political statement.

Peller shares message he received from Peter Obi's team ahead of 2027 elections. Credit: peller089/peterobi

Source: Instagram

"Peter Obi people reached out to me that he want to do a livestream with me. Before you people get the wrong idea, I'm not promoting any Presidential Candidate, and I'm not asking you to vote for Peter Obi. I just want to stream with him on my platform," he said.

Peller draws a line between content and campaigning

The young creator's decision to address the optics head-on reflects an awareness of how closely his large youth following watches his moves. Peller is one of Nigeria's most prominent young streamers, recognised for his high-energy live sessions that consistently pull in massive audiences online.

Peter Obi, who ran for president in 2023 under the Labour Party banner and is now being linked to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 elections, has been actively courting digital spaces to grow his visibility among younger Nigerians.

What led to the proposed Peller-Obi collaboration

This development is not entirely out of the blue. Legit.ng had earlier reported that Peller publicly reacted with enthusiasm after spotting Obi participating in another creator's TikTok Live session. At the time, he praised the politician and expressed his belief that more high-profile figures, including sitting presidents, would eventually embrace the platform.

That enthusiasm appears to have opened a door. Obi's team seemingly took note and made the first move, reaching out to Peller to explore a collaboration on his own channel.

Peller reveals Peter Obi’s team wants a joint livestream ahead of 2027 election. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

As of the time of the announcement, no date had been confirmed for the proposed stream.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that businessman Blord reacted to a video of Peter Obi at a gym.

The video Peller shared about the livestream with Peter Obi is below:

Peller confirms he and his wife, Jarvis, are relocating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller confirmed that he and his wife, Jarvis, have packed up their lives in Nigeria and are on their way to Canada.

The 22-year-old content creator shared the news with his followers on X on Friday, 26 September 2026, posting a video that showed stacks of packed boxes as the couple prepared to depart.

In the clip, Peller turned to Jarvis and asked her to say a few words to their fans.

Source: Legit.ng