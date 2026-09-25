A legal bid seeking to force the police to reopen investigations into Mohbad’s death has suffered a setback at the Federal High Court in Abuja

Justice James Omotosho questioned the legal standing of the group behind the case and the evidence presented to support its demand

The ruling adds another chapter to the long-running search for answers surrounding the singer’s death nearly three years later

The search for fresh answers in the death of Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has taken another legal turn.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed by the Registered Trustees of Break the Silence Foundation, which sought to compel the Nigeria Police Force to conduct a fresh investigation into the singer’s death, reports Leadership Newspaper.

A Federal High Court in Abuja dismisses a suit to conduct a fresh investigation into the singer’s death. Photos: @mohbad/IG.

Source: Instagram

Justice James Omotosho reportedly held that the foundation lacked the legal capacity to institute the action and also described the application as speculative and lacking sufficient merit.

Why court rejected attempt to re-open Mohbad's case

According to the report, the foundation failed to provide the original police investigation report that would have supported its argument that the earlier probe was inadequate.

That missing document became a major issue as the court considered whether there was enough basis to order the police to reopen the investigation.

The development comes after the foundation had sought judicial intervention over concerns about the handling of the earlier investigation.

Earlier reports had said the case was scheduled for judgment on September 29.

Justice Omotosho also cautioned lawyers involved in ongoing cases against discussing matters before the court through media interviews or social media.

He reportedly warned that such conduct could amount to professional misconduct.

Mohbad died in Lagos on September 12, 2023, aged 27. His death has remained the subject of legal and public scrutiny, with calls for clarity continuing years after his passing.

Justice James Omotosho questions the legal standing of the group behind the case. Photo: @mohbad/IG.

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's father accuses Wunmi of killing his son

Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who is Mohbad's mother.

In a video that surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son was responsible for the singer's death.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she killed him, she could not kill all his family.

Source: Legit.ng