Woli Agba took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, urging followers not to jump to conclusions about gospel singer Toluwasings

The comedian's emotional post came amid swirling rumours about the Ibadan-based gospel singer's condition

Fans and followers flooded the comment section with prayers and messages of hope for the singer

Popular Nigerian comedian and skit maker Woli Agba has broken his silence amid circulating rumours about the health condition of Ibadan-based gospel singer Toluwasings, urging the public to hold off on drawing any conclusions.

On Wednesday, 14 October 2026, Woli Agba shared an emotional post on Instagram against a stark black background with bold white text.

Reactions as Woli Agba pleads 'don't conclude' amid death rumours about Toluwanisings. Photo credit@woliagba/@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The message, laced with crying and broken heart emojis, read:

"E joor now! Please hold on. Please don't conclude. We are trusting God. Please!"

The post offered no direct explanation, but its timing, coming alongside widespread online speculation about Toluwasings, prompted immediate concern from fans and fellow creatives.

Woli Agba's plea sparks prayer wave

Woli Agba assures fans amid rumours trailing gospel singer Toluwanisings. Photo credit@toluwanisings/@woliagba

Source: Instagram

Rather than confirming or denying the rumours, the comedian's post seemed to call for calm and faith, suggesting the situation involving the gospel singer remained fluid. The phrase "we are trusting God" indicated that those close to Toluwasings were holding on to hope.

The post quickly drew a wave of prayers and emotional responses from followers who recognised the weight of the message.

Here is the Instagram post of the comedian about the singer:

Here are some of the reactions:

@zaraokybeautyconcept wrote:

"God we beseech You for mercy and second chance."

@asunlealagbo commented:

"God please do it miraclously, you can do it God"

@ireola_alaga stated:

"Let us declare that the LORD REIGNS over his life!"

@oseyifunmii shared:

"God forbid ooooo. He was just appreciating my gift this time yesterday."

@aygrace_05 wrote:

"He will come back stronger"

@girlie__247 said:

"God please show him mercy"

@mikunofficial_ added:

"Anything can still happen oo"

Toluwanisings, crew survive accident

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings and members of his crew reportedly survived a ghastly road accident involving their bus and a trailer while returning from a gospel ministration on Saturday morning.

The incident sparked concern among fans and followers after the singer shared a video showing the scene of the accident and the extent of the damage to their bus. Despite the severity of the crash, Toluwanisings expressed gratitude to God for preserving his life and those of his team members.

The gospel singer credited God for protecting the entire crew, describing their survival as an act of divine intervention. His post drew attention online, with many fans and well-wishers expressing relief and thanking God for sparing the lives of the singer and his team.

Source: Legit.ng