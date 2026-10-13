The UK government has tabled amendments to the Immigration and Asylum Bill targeting migrants who misrepresent family ties or file last-minute asylum claims

New rules require courts to weigh how frequently and how long a parent has been in contact with a child before recognising family life under Article 8

The bill also introduces measures that allow late asylum claims made without good reason to damage a claimant's credibility in the decision-making process

The UK government has introduced new amendments to its Immigration and Asylum Bill that could directly affect the deportation cases of migrants who use family ties or delayed legal filings to remain in the country.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the changes, which target what the government describes as the exploitation of Article 8 human rights provisions. Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights protects the right to private and family life and has frequently been cited by individuals seeking to avoid removal from the UK.

The UK names the family circumstances that make some foreigners be deported. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What new rules say about family life

Under the proposed amendments, courts will be required to examine the quality and consistency of a parent's contact with their child, not simply whether a relationship exists. This means that a parent who has had limited or infrequent involvement in a child's life cannot automatically claim strong family ties to resist deportation.

The bill already defines "family life" as typically applying to core, co-habiting relationships. The new amendments go further by preventing migrants from strengthening Article 8 claims by moving back into the family home shortly before lodging an application, a practice the government says has been used to manufacture qualifying circumstances.

Mahmood stated:

"The British public must trust that their immigration system is secure, controlled and not open to abuse. These reforms will protect its integrity, prevent exploitation and ensure that those with no right to be here are swiftly removed."

UK: Late claims and the credibility test

The amendments also address the problem of last-minute asylum claims. Going forward, claims filed late without adequate justification will be treated as a credibility concern, with decision-makers required to factor the timing of evidence into their assessments.

This builds on existing provisions in the bill that introduced an expedited process for late claims, aiming to prevent individuals from deliberately withholding information to delay lawful removal proceedings.

The bill, which passed its second reading in the House of Commons with a majority of 174 in July 2026, contains several other significant measures. These include a flat-rate charge requiring asylum seekers who receive taxpayer-funded accommodation and support to contribute to those costs when financially able to do so.

A new Independent Immigration Appeals Authority (IIAA) will also be established to handle appeals more swiftly, with a single appeal route designed to close off avenues that have previously been used to delay removals. The bill will also introduce a unified definition of a protection claim, merging refugee status and humanitarian protection into one category to simplify decisions.

The legislation is set to enter its line-by-line parliamentary scrutiny stage the week following the announcement.

Read the full UK government announcement on the new immigration reforms.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announces countries whose citizens can apply for Youth Mobility visa under the age of 35.

UK: Foreigners not permitted to bring family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that the UK announced which visa holders cannot bring their partners and children to live with them, and the exceptions that may apply under transitional rules.

The key factor is the skill level of the sponsored job: workers in roles below graduate level are generally barred from bringing dependants. But some workers may still qualify under transitional provisions, making the details of their visa history important.

Source: Legit.ng