Nollywood actor Aki restricted comments on his Instagram post celebrating Seyi Tinubu’s birthday

The actor faced backlash over his warm message to President Bola Tinubu’s son, with critics branding him a sell-out over the association

Aki had described Seyi as one of his biggest supporters and praised his humility, prompting backlash

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, locked the comments on his Instagram birthday post to Seyi Tinubu amid backlash over the message.

The actor’s tribute to President Bola Tinubu's son drew criticism from some Nigerians, with several reportedly calling him a sell-out for associating with the president’s son.

Aki restricts comments on his Instagram post celebrating Seyi Tinubu’s birthday. Photos: @chineduikedieze/@seyitinubu/IG.

Source: Getty Images

Aki’s birthday message to Seyi Tinubu

On Tuesday, October 13, Ikedieze took to Instagram to wish the entrepreneur a happy birthday, describing him as “brotherly” and wishing him peace, laughter and the fulfilment of his desires.

However, it was his admission about Seyi’s support and his praise for the younger Tinubu that stood out.

The actor wrote:

“Also, I have to say that it means the world to me to know that you’re one of my biggest supporters. I sincerely appreciate you.”

He also praised Seyi’s humility despite the privileges, security arrangements, and busy schedules associated with his position.

“Beyond all the titles, the security, and the busy schedules, you still maintain a level of humility that is second to none. Thank you for always keeping it real,” he added.

Backlash follows Aki's public tribute

The warm words did not sit well with some Nigerians, who reportedly criticised Aki for publicly associating with the president’s son.

Some critics allegedly described the actor as a sell-out, turning what began as a birthday greeting into a debate about celebrity friendships and political affiliations.

Read Aki's birthday message to Seyi Tinubu here:

Aki describes Seyi Tinubu as one of his biggest supporters. Photo: @seyitinubu/IG.

Source: Instagram

Seyi Tinubu Honoured as Christian Youth Peace Ambassador

In another report, the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) recently conferred the title of Christian Youth Peace Ambassador on Barr Seyi Tinubu, recognising his contributions to peace, youth development and national unity.

The award was presented during the National Christian Youth Security Summit and Thanksgiving, where YOWICAN's leadership publicly commended Tinubu's efforts in promoting peaceful coexistence among young Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng