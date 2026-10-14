Aki Takes Serious Action Amid Backlash Over His Birthday Message to Seyi Tinubu
- Nollywood actor Aki restricted comments on his Instagram post celebrating Seyi Tinubu’s birthday
- The actor faced backlash over his warm message to President Bola Tinubu’s son, with critics branding him a sell-out over the association
- Aki had described Seyi as one of his biggest supporters and praised his humility, prompting backlash
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Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, locked the comments on his Instagram birthday post to Seyi Tinubu amid backlash over the message.
The actor’s tribute to President Bola Tinubu's son drew criticism from some Nigerians, with several reportedly calling him a sell-out for associating with the president’s son.
Aki’s birthday message to Seyi Tinubu
On Tuesday, October 13, Ikedieze took to Instagram to wish the entrepreneur a happy birthday, describing him as “brotherly” and wishing him peace, laughter and the fulfilment of his desires.
However, it was his admission about Seyi’s support and his praise for the younger Tinubu that stood out.
The actor wrote:
“Also, I have to say that it means the world to me to know that you’re one of my biggest supporters. I sincerely appreciate you.”
He also praised Seyi’s humility despite the privileges, security arrangements, and busy schedules associated with his position.
“Beyond all the titles, the security, and the busy schedules, you still maintain a level of humility that is second to none. Thank you for always keeping it real,” he added.
Backlash follows Aki's public tribute
The warm words did not sit well with some Nigerians, who reportedly criticised Aki for publicly associating with the president’s son.
Some critics allegedly described the actor as a sell-out, turning what began as a birthday greeting into a debate about celebrity friendships and political affiliations.
Read Aki's birthday message to Seyi Tinubu here:
Seyi Tinubu Honoured as Christian Youth Peace Ambassador
In another report, the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) recently conferred the title of Christian Youth Peace Ambassador on Barr Seyi Tinubu, recognising his contributions to peace, youth development and national unity.
The award was presented during the National Christian Youth Security Summit and Thanksgiving, where YOWICAN's leadership publicly commended Tinubu's efforts in promoting peaceful coexistence among young Nigerians.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.