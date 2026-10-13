Atletico Madrid host Manchester United at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 in UEFA Champions League matchday two

The Red Devils arrive in Madrid having endured their worst start to a Premier League season in 40 years under manager Michael Carrick

A mysterious cat named Nimbus Pronos has predicted a win for Atletico Madrid when the two sides meet on Tuesday

Atletico Madrid will host Manchester United at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 8 PM local time, as both clubs look to build momentum in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Diego Simeone's side head into the fixture in excellent form, targeting a fifth consecutive victory, a feat United has not achieved in more than two years.

Ademola Lookman hopes to rediscover his goalscoring against Manchester United. Photo by Mateo Villalba Sanchez.

Source: Getty Images

United, meanwhile, arrive carrying the weight of a difficult Premier League campaign that has become the worst start to a top-flight season the club has seen in 40 years under manager Michael Carrick.

The most recent league outing for the Red Devils ended in a 1-1 draw against a Tottenham Hotspur side who were reduced to ten men, a result that did little to ease growing concerns about the club's direction. The poor domestic run has intensified scrutiny on Carrick heading into the European fixture.

Nimbus Pronos predicts ATM vs United

Ahead of the match, a video shared on Instagram by Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat known for its football predictions, indicated a win for the home side.

While the prediction carries no statistical weight, the cat has attracted a following for its calls in previous fixtures.

According to Sofascore, the last time these two clubs clashed in the Champions League was in 2022, when Atletico Madrid progressed past United 2-1 on aggregate, a result that will not have been forgotten by either set of supporters.

Should Atletico Madrid secure the result and United's poor form continue, pressure on Carrick is unlikely to ease before the next Premier League fixture.

Simeone sends message to Lookman

Legit.ng previously reported that Diego Simeone sent a message of support to Ademola Lookman ahead of facing Manchester United in the Champions League.

The Nigerian international attacker is suffering from a dip in form and was substituted at halftime against Alaves, but the manager retains belief in him.

Source: Legit.ng