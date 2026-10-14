Days after Wicknell Chivayo's burial, his ex-wife Sonja posted a video showing a rare lighthearted moment with their children

The TikTok clip, posted on October 13, 2026, captured Sonja racing with her kids near a tennis court in a cheerful outdoor outing

The video sparked an emotional response online, with followers urging Sonja to ensure the children are well cared for without their father

Just days after the burial of Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo, his ex-wife Sonja offered followers a brief but touching window into her life with their children, posting a playful TikTok clip that resonated with thousands of viewers still reeling from the tragedy.

Chivayo, one of Zimbabwe's most prominent and controversial businessmen, died in a helicopter crash alongside his new wife, Lucy Muteke, and three other people.

6. Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife gives a glimpse into their kids lives following the billionaire’s burial. Credit: @wicknellchivayo

Source: Instagram

The disaster left his children without a father and the public deeply invested in how those closest to him were holding up.

Sonja films a race with her kids

In the clip posted on 13 October 2026, Sonja filmed herself outdoors with her children near what appeared to be a tennis court.

The footage opens with her announcing that the kids had "recruited" her for a race, before a light-hearted exchange follows over the stakes involved.

"So if I win, what happens? I'll give you 20 bucks. You'll give me 20 bucks. Do you have 20 bucks? Okay, cool," she said, laughing as everyone prepared to sprint towards the court.

The clip, which appeared to be undated in terms of when it was originally filmed, stood in stark contrast to the sorrow that has surrounded the Chivayo family in recent weeks. Seeing the children active, laughing and engaged with their mother clearly moved many who had been following the story.

Followers urge Sonja to protect the children

The warmth of the video did not stop viewers from raising deeper concerns.

Many who watched the clip took the opportunity to appeal to Sonja directly, asking her to make sure the children are properly looked after now that their father is no longer alive.

The response reflected how closely the public has been watching the family's situation since the tragedy, with the welfare of Chivayo's children becoming a matter of genuine concern for many followers online.

After the lavish burial, Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife shares a message about their only son. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Twitter

Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife Sonja speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda had a friend deliver a powerful speech on her behalf at the billionaire's funeral.

Sonja's address, spoken in Shona, centred on their shared children and the importance of love and healing.

The moment quickly drew widespread admiration for Sonja's dignity and composure in an extraordinarily painful situation.

Source: Legit.ng