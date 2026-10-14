Oyo State Police arrested two security operatives and an Indian national after a viral video showed truck drivers being assaulted at Karma Agric Feeds and Foods Limited

The confrontation started over a parking dispute on Saturday, with the truck owner saying a tyre burst after drivers were forced to use a damaging spot

Two victims were hospitalised in Ibadan and gave statements to investigators, while the case was transferred to the Special Enquiry Bureau at Eleyele

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested three suspects following a viral video that showed two truck drivers being assaulted at Karma Agric Feeds and Foods Limited, situated at Kilometre 12 along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ibadan.

Police became aware of the footage on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at around 8:30 a.m. Commissioner of Police CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga then directed detectives to identify and arrest all persons shown to be involved.

Oyo Police Arrest 3 Suspects Over Viral Assault Video at Karma Agric in Ibadan

Source: Getty Images

What sparked the confrontation

The incident traces back to a dispute over parking at the company's premises on Saturday. According to the truck owner, Akinpelu Sarafa, 47, his driver raised concerns about a designated parking spot, believing it could damage the vehicle's tyres. Despite the objection, the driver was made to park there, and one tyre subsequently burst.

The conflict worsened when the driver asked the company to replace the tyre and was refused. The driver then used the truck to block the company's entrance, which triggered a physical confrontation between the drivers, security personnel, and an Indian national attached to the company.

The two injured men were identified as Ridwan Olajide, 34, and Taiwo Yinusa, 37. Both were admitted to a hospital in the Academy area of Ibadan. The investigating police officer visited them at the hospital and collected their statements as part of the fact-finding process.

Suspects Arrested and Case Transferred

Three people have since been arrested: Olowu Oluwadamilare and Sodeke Olamide, both male security operatives employed by the company, and Harjit Singh, an Indian national aged 46 who is also connected to the firm. Detectives are working to establish the specific role each person played in the incident.

The case has been transferred to the Special Enquiry Bureau at Eleyele, Ibadan, for further investigation.

Police spokesperson DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, in the signed statement, said the command remains committed to ensuring the law applies equally to all individuals and organisations. Members of the public were urged to remain calm and allow the investigation to run its course, with a warning that anyone found culpable will face legal consequences.

Source: Legit.ng