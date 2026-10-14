Lookman came off the bench against Manchester United in the Champions League and scored eight minutes after coming on

The Nigerian winger broke his six-game scoring drought and shared his reaction after the match

Atletico Madrid's next test comes at the weekend when they travel to face Espanyol in Catalonia

Ademola Lookman has ended a six-game run without a goal by netting for Atletico Madrid in a Champions League fixture against Manchester United at the Metropolitano.

The Nigerian winger entered the match as a substitute and took just eight minutes to double Atletico's lead, providing a timely reminder of his quality after a difficult run of games in front of goal.

Ademola Lookman during Atletico Madrid's win over Manchester United. Photo by Oscar J Barrosso.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo after the match, Lookman said he was pleased to contribute and credited his teammates for making his job easier.

“I'm very happy to come and help the team; it's important. The guys put on a big performance before I came on, so it was easy to come into the team and play, so I'm very happy with the team's performance,” he said.

Lookman reflects on Champions League night

Beyond his post-match interview, Lookman also took to Instagram to capture what the occasion meant to him personally.

“Champions League nights at home. Different feeling,” he wrote on his page.

The goal will be welcome news for manager Diego Simeone, who will hope the winger's return to form holds ahead of a demanding schedule.

Atletico Madrid are set to travel to Catalonia at the weekend to face Espanyol, making Lookman's confidence and sharpness a valuable asset going into that fixture.

What Simeone told Lookman

Legit.ng previously reported that Ademola Lookman disclosed what Diego Simeone told him before his goal against Manchester United.

The manager, during his pre-match conference, had publicly backed the winger to rediscover his goalscoring form amid a rough patch.

Source: Legit.ng