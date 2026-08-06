Ahmed Ajibola has announced his resignation from the City Boy Movement in a detailed public letter

The former Oyo State coordinator cited concerns over the direction of the movement at the state level

Despite stepping down, he reaffirmed his loyalty to President Bola Tinubu and his 2027 re-election bid

A political development within the City Boy Movement has drawn attention after Ahmed Ajibola, a known ally of Seyi Tinubu, announced his resignation from the group.

Ajibola made the announcement in a resignation letter shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, August 6.

The former Oyo State coordinator expressed gratitude to the national leadership for giving him the opportunity to serve but explained that recent developments influenced his decision to leave.

Ahmed Ajibola announces his resignation from the City Boy Movement in a detailed public letter. Photos: Ahmed Ajibola/Seyi Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

Why Ajibola resigned

According to the letter, Ajibola was removed from his position as Oyo State coordinator and later offered two new roles within the organisation.

The appointments included Coordinator, Directorate Affairs, at the state level and Coordinator, Stakeholder Engagement, for the South-West region.

However, he declined both positions.

Ajibola stated that his decision was based on principle rather than personal resentment.

He said leadership should be built on fairness, loyalty, transparency, competence and mutual respect, adding that recent events within the state structure no longer reflected those values.

While praising the national leadership, Ajibola expressed disappointment with the direction of the movement in Oyo State.

He specifically referenced concerns about the conduct and decisions of the newly appointed state leadership.

The politician noted that some actions had fallen short of the ideals that originally inspired members to commit their time and resources to the movement.

Tinubu support remains intact

Despite his resignation, Ajibola stressed that his loyalty to President Bola Tinubu remains unchanged.

He declared continued support for the Renewed Hope Agenda and vowed to contribute towards the president’s re-election campaign in 2027.

The City Boy Movement, associated with Seyi Tinubu, was established to mobilise support for President Tinubu and promote his political agenda across Nigeria.

Read Ahmed Ajibola's statement here:

The City Boy Movement, associated with Seyi Tinubu, was established to mobilise support for President Tinubu. Photos: Seyi Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

Actor calls out Seyi Tinubu

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Austine Emmanuel openly criticised Seyi Tinubu over the worsening economic hardship in Nigeria.

Emmanuel expressed concern that the president's son seems more focused on his father’s political future than on the struggles of ordinary citizens.

He made his remarks in a video shared on his Instagram page, where he urged Seyi Tinubu to reflect on the legacy his father will leave behind.

The actor explained that Seyi seems preoccupied with ensuring his father’s return to power, while ignoring the question of how history will judge him.

Source: Legit.ng