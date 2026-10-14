Peller made a surprising confession about what he did the night before his wedding during a livestream

The Nigerian streamer linked the act to a major blessing he received on his wedding day from billionaire King Ochacho

Peller's revelation sparked widespread reactions online, with many divided over his take on blessings and behaviour

Nigerian content creator and streamer Peller has set social media buzzing after opening up about a private act he engaged in the night before his wedding, using the confession to make a bold claim about blessings.

During a livestream on 13 October 2026, Peller declared that "soapy" does not block blessings, revealing he had performed the act just one day before tying the knot.

Peller leaves fans stunned with revelation about his wedding eve activities. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

The statement immediately caught people's attention, largely because of what followed on his wedding day.

Peller's ₦400 Million Wedding Surprise

According to Peller, his experience on his wedding day appeared to back up his claim.

He said billionaire businessman King Ochacho gifted him a house valued at ₦400 million at the celebration, a revelation that has fuelled even more conversation around his original statement.

For Peller, the timing of the generous gift seemed to serve as personal proof that his pre-wedding activity had no negative spiritual consequences, contrary to popular belief in some circles.

Peller shares unexpected details about his activities on the eve of his wedding. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Peller's confession

The streamer, who had earlier made headlines over his August wedding and [a viral post warning guests against attending without aso-ebi, continues to generate buzz with his candid personality. His willingness to share personal details so openly has become a defining part of his public persona.

The confession has since divided opinions online, with some finding the anecdote amusing and others viewing it from a different perspective entirely.

Watch Peller's livestream confession that got everyone talking:

Osupa Saheed's outfit at Peller's wedding trends

Legit.ng reported that Fuji star Saheed Osupa was among the celebrities who graced Peller and Jarvis’ white wedding, held on Saturday, August 8, 2026, in Lekki, Lagos.

The Fuji musician also thrilled guests with a performance at the star-studded ceremony. Osupa, however, drew particular attention when he arrived, and his outfit at the venue- a black blazer, white shirt, and black trousers- appeared noticeably oversized.

His distinctive walk as he made his way into the wedding venue quickly caught the attention of fans online, with many sharing their observations about his appearance.

Source: Legit.ng