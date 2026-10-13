Edo lawmaker and 2Baba's estranged wife Natasha Osawaru publicly wished Seyi Tinubu a happy birthday on Instagram

Natasha belongs to the NDC alongside Peter Obi, while Seyi is a prominent supporter of his father, President Tinubu's APC government

The birthday post drew attention for crossing what many consider a sharp political divide in Nigeria

Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru set tongues wagging on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, after she took to Instagram to celebrate Seyi Tinubu on his birthday with a warm and affectionate message.

Osawaru, who is also known as the estranged wife of music legend 2Baba, posted the birthday tribute on her Instagram story, tagging Seyi directly in the post.

2Baba's estranged wife Natasha Osawaru sweetly celebrates Seyi Tinubu. Credit: honnatashaosawaru/seyitibubu

Source: Instagram

"Happy birthday my darling. God's blessings now and forever more. Special grace my darling. I believe in you as always," she wrote, adding a winking emoji to close out the message.

What made the tribute particularly striking was the political gulf between the two figures. Natasha Osawaru is a member of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, the same party that Peter Obi ran under, placing her squarely in the opposition camp. Seyi Tinubu, on the other hand, is a well-known ally and son of President Bola Tinubu, whose All Progressives Congress currently leads the federal government.

In a political climate where party loyalties in Nigeria tend to run deep, a public display of warmth across that divide is unusual enough to attract attention.

Who is Seyi Tinubu?

Seyi Tinubu is the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and has been an increasingly visible figure in Nigerian public life, often appearing at major political and social events in support of his father's administration.

Osawaru's decision to publicly celebrate him, using affectionate language and calling him "darling," suggests the two share a personal connection that transcends their differing political affiliations.

A screenshot of Natasha Osawaru's post celebrating Seyi Tinubu is below:

Natasha’s public birthday greeting stood out because of Seyi Tinubu’s close political ties. Credit: honnatashaosawaru.

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba, Annie's marriage saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities who shared their views on the divorce between 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children and how they should be handled.

The actress also corrected the singer and stated clearly that his timing was wrong. Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

Source: Legit.ng