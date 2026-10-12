Wicknell Chivayo, Zimbabwe's flamboyant billionaire known as Sir Wicknell, died on 30 September in a helicopter crash in rural Marondera

Chivayo had reportedly gifted more than 300 luxury vehicles worth an estimated US$47 million before his death, sourcing most cars through Harare dealers

Multiple car showrooms across Harare are now chasing unpaid balances for vehicles already handed over, with debts spreading across the broader trade

Harare's luxury car dealerships are facing a financial crisis following the death of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who perished on 30 September in a helicopter crash near Marondera in rural Mashonaland East.

His wife Lucy Muteke, two pilots and a personal aide all died alongside him. The man widely celebrated as Sir Wicknell had been one of the most active buyers in the country's high-end vehicle market, and his sudden absence has left suppliers holding significant unpaid balances for cars that are no longer on their forecourts.

Car dealers break silence on billionaire Chivayo’s expensive vehicle purchases. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

How Chivayo Built Zimbabwe's Biggest Gift Economy

Chivayo had built a striking public identity around extravagant generosity.

Over several years, he directed recipients, musicians, lawyers, politicians, religious leaders and social media followers, to collect vehicles directly from dealers, often accompanied by social media videos showing gift-wrapped cars.

His last public posts, published on the same day he died, announced top-of-the-range SUVs for two lawyers alongside US$250,000 each described as "small petty cash."

Before his death, he had reportedly distributed more than 300 luxury vehicles, with some accounts suggesting the number could be as high as 3,000 cars over two years. The combined value of vehicles and cash gifts was estimated at approximately US$47 million.

Dealers Left Chasing an Expanding Debt Chain

Much of Chivayo's vehicle procurement ran through Exquisite Car Sales in Harare, with a man identified as Victor Matiyenga reportedly coordinating distribution, Tuko reports.

Additional stock came from showrooms along Robert Mugabe Road in Eastlea and in Braeside. Popular models included Toyota GD6 Fortuners, priced at around US$70,000 each, alongside Toyota Aquas, Land Cruisers and Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Bulk orders were common, sometimes reaching 100 Toyota Aquas or 50 Fortuners in a single transaction, with dealers specifying low-mileage units, some with fewer than 20,000 kilometres on the clock.

Because payments typically arrived within two months, Chivayo had earned a reputation as a reliable client, and dealers had come to depend on the volume his orders generated. According to a report by The Standard Zimbabwe published on 11 October 2026, that reliability has now given way to mounting uncertainty, with the amounts owed running into millions of dollars across multiple showrooms.

The financial exposure is deepened by the way his bulk orders functioned: dealers frequently sourced stock from one another to meet demand, meaning the unpaid debt does not rest with a single supplier but ripples through Harare's wider car trade.

With no estate settlement or legal resolution in sight, suppliers who surrendered vehicles on the strength of his track record are now confronting the difficult reality of recovering funds for cars that have already left their lots.

Car dealers raise questions over luxury vehicles acquired by billionaire Chivayo. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife Sonja speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda had a friend deliver a powerful speech on her behalf at the billionaire's funeral.

Sonja's address, spoken in Shona, centred on their shared children and the importance of love and healing.

The moment quickly drew widespread admiration for Sonja's dignity and composure in an extraordinarily painful situation.

Source: Legit.ng