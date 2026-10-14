Olu Jacobs was honoured by the US Consulate General in Lagos for his contribution to strengthening ties between Nollywood and Hollywood

His sons, Olugbenga and Olusoji Jacobs, accepted the Creative Industry Legend Award on behalf of their family at a special reception

Jacobs was honoured alongside seven other Nigerian creative industry leaders, including Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kunle Afolayan and Bolanle Austen-Peters

The legacy of late Nollywood veteran Olu Jacobs continues to receive recognition, even after his death.

The veteran actor died on September 16 at the age of 84.

The celebrated actor was among eight Nigerian creative industry leaders honoured by the United States Consulate General in Lagos for their contributions to building professional and commercial relationships between Nollywood and Hollywood.

Olu Jacobs honoured by the US Consulate General in Lagos for his contribution to strengthening ties between Nollywood and Hollywood. Photos: @donaldtrump/@olujacobs/IG.

Source: Instagram

At the reception, themed “Reel Connections from Hollywood to Nollywood”, Jacobs received a posthumous Creative Industry Legend Award.

His sons, Olugbenga and Olusoji Jacobs, accepted the honour on behalf of their family.

US honours Olu Jacobs for his contribution to Nollywood

US Consul General Brandon Hudspeth described Jacobs as one of Nigeria’s most celebrated actors, acknowledging his impact on theatre, television, film and international productions.

The recognition celebrated a career that spanned more than five decades and helped establish Jacobs as one of Nollywood’s most respected figures.

Popularly known as the “Lion of Lufodo”, Jacobs trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London before appearing in British television productions and international films.

He later became a household name in Nigeria, earning admiration for his commanding screen presence and memorable performances.

The veteran actor died on September 16 at the age of 84. Photo: @olujacobs/IG.

Source: Instagram

Olu Jacobs' son and estranged wife's video trends

Legit.ng reported that a video from the night tribute to late veteran actor Olu Jacobs drew attention online after featuring his son, Soji, alongside his estranged wife, Blessing Douglas, and their daughter.

The family members were captured together in a group photograph during the tribute, which brought relatives and loved ones together to honour the celebrated actor and reflect on his legacy.

Source: Legit.ng