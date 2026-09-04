YOWICAN recognised Seyi Tinubu at the National Christian Youth Security Summit and Thanksgiving in Nigeria

Tinubu, represented by Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere, accepted the honour with a pledge to deepen his support for youth development

The president's son called on Nigerian youths to embrace peace and treat religious and ethnic differences as strengths

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has conferred the title of Christian Youth Peace Ambassador on Barr. Seyi Tinubu, recognising his contributions to peace, youth development and national unity.

The award was presented during the National Christian Youth Security Summit and Thanksgiving, where YOWICAN's leadership publicly commended Tinubu's efforts in promoting peaceful coexistence among young Nigerians.

"Your commitment to empowering the next generation": Seyi Tinubu honoured by YOWICAN. Photo credit: YOWICAN

Source: UGC

Tinubu did not attend the event in person. Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere received the honour on his behalf.

Reading out a message in which Tinubu said he accepted the recognition with humility and a renewed determination to champion causes that benefit Nigerian youth.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Friday, September 4, 2026.

Tinubu's message on peace and unity

In his address, Tinubu described peace as something that goes beyond the mere absence of conflict.

The President's son argued that it demands justice, compassion, tolerance, mutual respect and a collective willingness to work for the common good.

He called on young Nigerians to take an active role in building a country where religious, ethnic and cultural differences serve as sources of strength rather than reasons for division.

"Together, let us choose peace, promote love and build a Nigeria where every young person can dream, contribute and prosper," he said.

Tinubu also praised YOWICAN for its work in mobilising Christian youths towards responsible leadership, community development and peaceful coexistence, describing its efforts as both commendable and necessary.

"Your commitment to empowering the next generation is both commendable and necessary at this important time in our nation's journey," he said.

He pledged to keep supporting programmes and initiatives designed to empower young people and foster peaceful coexistence across Nigeria.

Tinubu closed his message with a prayer for continued strength for YOWICAN and Christian youths nationwide.

Tinubu pledges to support youth development and promote peace among diverse Nigerian communities. Photo credit: YOWICAN

Source: UGC

Ex-Obi/Datti campaign officials meet Seyi Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former deputy campaign manager of the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign, Isaac Balami, led Obidient leaders and professionals to meet Seyi Tinubu in Abuja on Friday, July 31, 2026.

The group, which claimed to have delivered over 6 million votes to Peter Obi in 2023, announced a switch of allegiance to APC.

Balami and other defectors cited neglect and unfair treatment within the Obidient Movement as the reason for their decision.

Source: Legit.ng