Nigerian rapper Olamide has shared a picture of his daughter, Mowaririfunoluwa Celine Adedeji, as she celebrated her third birthday

The YBNL boss marked the special occasion with a loving message on his Instagram story, calling her “omo mi” in a heartfelt birthday greeting.

The rapper is known for keeping his family life relatively private and has two sons, Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji and Tunrepin Myles Adedeji.

Nigerian music star Olamide has shared a picture of his daughter, Mowaririfunoluwa Celine Adedeji, as she turned three.

The rapper celebrated his little girl’s birthday with a touching message on his Instagram story, sharing a picture of himself with her.

“Happy birthday omo mi, Mowaririfunoluwa,” he wrote.

Olamide shares a picture of his daughter, Mowaririfunoluwa Celine Adedeji, as she celebrated her third birthday. Photos: @olamide/fb.

Source: Instagram

The birthday post offered a personal moment from the usually private musician, who has largely kept details of his children away from the public spotlight.

Mowaririfunoluwa is the daughter of the rapper and his partner, Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman. The couple also have two other sons.

Their first son, Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji, was born in January 2016, while their second son, Tunrepin Myles Adedeji, was born on July 1, 2019.

See Olamide's daughter's face here:

Reactions trail Olamide's birthday message to daughter

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@MuazzHQ stated:

"4mins to call her name Keh... I will just call her olamide daughter"

@Delcan16 shared:

"Olamide no need do DNA cause they are identical but I sure say baba go do DNA lowkey as OG wey him be"

Olamide marks his daughter's birthday with a loving message on his Instagram story. Photo: @olamide/IG.

Source: Instagram

Olamide signs new artiste

Legit.ng recalls reporting when YBNL announced that their boss, Olamide, had signed a new artist for the record label.

Senth reacted to the announcement and described the legendary rapper as God-sent. He noted that Olamide was sent into his life to save him from damnation.

The new artist would join Fireboy DML and Asake, who are signed to YBNL, and hoped to have a glittering career like his senior colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng