Senior Advocate of Nigeria Ibrahim Gamdeh Adamu has questioned the Nigerian Bar Association’s decision to invite VDM to speak at its annual conference

Adamu described the activist, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, as someone who “barely had a secondary school certificate.”

Despite questioning VDM’s educational background, the SAN admitted that some of the activist’s criticism of the legal profession contained truth

A newly conferred Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ibrahim Gamdeh Adamu, has questioned why social media activist VDM was invited to address lawyers at the Nigerian Bar Association’s 66th Annual General Conference in Port Harcourt.

Adamu, who spoke on behalf of the 68 newly conferred SANs at the Supreme Court, expressed reservations about the activist’s educational background and his invitation to speak before members of the legal profession.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Ibrahim Gamdeh Adamu has questioned the Nigerian Bar Association’s decision to invite VDM to speak at its annual conference. Photos: @theverydarkman/IG.

Source: Instagram

The activist, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, had faced criticism over his participation in the conference, where he spoke about insecurity before criticising the legal profession.

According to Adamu, VDM was someone who “barely had a secondary school certificate,” a remark that brought his educational qualifications into focus.

But beyond questioning the decision to invite the activist, the senior lawyer also addressed the substance of his criticism.

SAN admits VDM’s criticism has some truth

During his address, Adamu acknowledged that some of the activist’s comments about the legal profession were valid, even though they hurt him as a lawyer.

“These remarks hurt me as a member of the legal profession, but there is some truth in what he has said, which calls for introspection. We should therefore all look inwards,” he said.

VDM had described law as one of Nigeria’s poorest professions and questioned how many lawyers were employed or actively practising in the country.

Watch the X video of the lawyer questioning VDM's educational qualification here:

Adamu Gamdeh admits that some of VDM's criticism of the legal profession contained truth. Photo: @theverydarkman/IG.

Source: Instagram

VDM unveils ₦50m Burna Boy artwork

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media critic VDM, sparked reactions after sharing that ₦50 million was spent on a mural and graffiti for Burna Boy’s school and clinic project in Odiokwu community, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The activist shared his excitement about the artwork on Instagram, praising the artists for featuring the singer, children and members of the project team, while describing the money spent as worthwhile.

Source: Legit.ng