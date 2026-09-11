Aki's wife shared the story of how the Nollywood actor and his on-screen partner, Pawpaw, once shared a home before the marriage

The two friends divided their joint belongings equally when the time came to go their separate ways

Aki was present during the conversation, and fans noticed a touching moment between him and his wife

Nollywood actress and wife of beloved comedian Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, Stephanie Promise Ikedieze, has shed light on a little-known chapter in her husband's life, explaining the domestic arrangement he once shared with his longtime on-screen partner Osita Iheme, known to fans as Pawpaw.

In a video clip that began circulating online on September 10, Aki's wife recounted how the two Nollywood stars had lived together under the same roof for years before her marriage changed things.

Aki’s wife recounts how marriage affects Chinedu Ikedieze and Pawpaw’s living arrangement. Photo: chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

When she and Aki decided to build a life together, the two friends agreed to part ways domestically, splitting everything they owned down the middle, including the cutlery.

The story drew laughter from everyone in the room, with Aki himself present throughout, leaning on a walking stick, before his wife stood up from the chair for him to sit. The moment caught fans' attention online.

Aki and Pawpaw's bond beyond the screen

Aki and Pawpaw became household names across Nigeria through their iconic Nollywood comedy films, where their chemistry and distinctive appearances made them unforgettable.

What many fans did not know was that their closeness extended well beyond the film set, with the two men sharing a home in real life.

Their friendship mirrored the brotherly dynamic audiences had always seen on screen.

During the conversation, Aki was quick to clarify that while they no longer lived together, there had been no falling out.

Their friendship remained very much intact; the separation was simply a practical step that came with a new chapter in life.

Watch Aki’s wife recount how marriage changed things between her husband and Pawpaw after years of living together in the video below:

Fans praise Aki's wife and her husband's closeness with Pawpaw

Viewers who came across the clip were equally struck by the way Aki's wife conducted herself.

Several people noticed how she rose to offer her husband a seat when he appeared to be leaning heavily on his walking stick, and many called her a "rare gem" for the gesture.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@EzekielAlamu wrote:

"Them get better relationships pass the ones wey be real twins self"

@kolawole40158 commented:

"Imagine marrying a 'non fancy' woman like many will call this woman here, but have absolute peace of mind. No BBL, no face card, but a good woman. One Mumu somewhere dey date nonsense up and down for the sake of 'she's hot'. Una mind go dey!"

@afamefuna1of1 shared:

"See people wey no be twins lived in peace. See Peter and Paul"

@Bukason222 said:

"They didn't separate, they conducted a full household audit. 'Two spoons, one plate, three cup, everybody collect your own!' Aki na Pawpaw, you guys really made my childhood with Amechi"

@DiamondBobmac wrote:

"All I see is Peace of mind, be patient & Marry right, no matter the pressure."

@IscoVictor observed:

"Notice how she got up for him to seat down, when he was leaning much on his stick.... Aki married a rare gem"

@dexxybaba reacted:

"This is hilarious"

Aki’s wife shares details about Chinedu Ikedieze and Pawpaw’s close relationship after marriage. Photo: chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

Aki's wife repairs Ikeja potholes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Stephanie Promise Ikedieze, wife of Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, personally filled potholes on a street in Ikeja, Lagos, using cement and gravel.

She shared a video showing how she arrived with the materials and a cameraman, explaining that she wanted to make the road easier for motorists.

Her action drew mixed reactions, with many praising her effort while others questioned whether she obtained permission to carry out the road repairs.

Source: Legit.ng