Germany's embassy in Nigeria flagged a widespread claim circulating among visa agents about the Consular Services Portal

The German mission said the portal does not cover every type of visa application, contrary to what many agents are telling clients

Nigerians planning to apply for a German visa were urged to verify the correct process through official German mission websites

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The German Embassy in Nigeria has issued a public warning to Nigerians planning to apply for a German visa, alerting them to inaccurate information being spread by visa agents about the country's Consular Services Portal.

The embassy used a series of image cards to highlight the gap between what agents are reportedly telling clients and what the official process actually requires.

German embassy says portal currently covers only certain long-stay national visas for stays of more than 90 days. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/Aslan Alphan

Source: Getty Images

The warning was posted on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, via the embassy's verified X account, @GERinNigeria.

According to the embassy, some visa agents have been telling prospective applicants that every German visa application can now be submitted through the Consular Services Portal and that the old application process no longer applies. The embassy described this claim as incorrect.

What German portal actually covers

The German mission clarified that the Consular Services Portal is not available for all visa categories. For now, the portal is limited to certain long-stay, or national, visa applications — specifically for people who plan to remain in Germany for more than 90 days. Short-stay and other visa types are not covered by this digital channel.

The embassy urged all intending applicants to verify their visa category and confirm the correct application steps through official German mission websites before proceeding.

The post directed users to check digital.diplo.de/visa and nigeria.diplo.de for accurate guidance.

"The Consular Services Portal is not for every visa application.

"For now, it is for certain long-stay (national visa) applications — generally for people who intend to stay in Germany for more than 90 days.

"Are you planning a short visit to Germany? The process is different!"

Travel consultant reacts

One travel consultant, @RelocateWithGbenga's @freeesam, welcomed the improvements made to the appointment process:

"I'm a travel consultant, and I sincerely appreciate the updates and improvements made to the study permit appointment process. The new process is much better than the old one. Thank you for making it easier and more efficient."

The embassy ended its post by encouraging Nigerians to share the information with anyone planning to apply for a German visa, emphasising that using the wrong application channel could complicate or delay the process.

4 types of visas in Germany and minimum salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Germany offers different visa types for study, work, and research, each with its own financial and eligibility requirements.

Some German visa applicants must show a minimum bank balance, while others must meet a required annual salary to qualify.

This report explains four German visa types, their requirements, and the minimum amount applicants must have or earn in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng