Social media commentator VeryDarkMan called out Plateau cleric Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo over a trending video showing him praying for President Tinubu's administration

VDM questioned how Dachomo moved from repeatedly condemning the government over Plateau insecurity to publicly praying for the same administration

The cleric clarified that his prayers were for Nigeria's success and not an endorsement of Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections

Social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), took to his Instagram page on Monday, October 12, 2026, to weigh in on a trending video showing Plateau cleric Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo offering prayers for President Bola Tinubu and his administration.

VDM said the footage caught many people off guard, given Dachomo's well-documented history of publicly condemning the Tinubu government over persistent insecurity and killings in Plateau state.

VeryDarkMan questions Pastor Ezekiel Dachomo’s shift from condemning Tinubu’s handling of insecurity to praying for his administration. Photo: verydarkblackman/dachomo/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

According to VDM, the apparent shift did not come as a shock to him personally.

"I'm sure a lot of you were surprised when you saw this video of Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo saying that they should pray for Tinubu. It was surprising because this man has criticised Tinubu's government because of the insecurity in Plateau state. I'm not surprised because I know that the government controls religion," he stated.

He captioned the video:

"How did reverend EZIKIEL DACHOMO move from criticizing bola Ahmed tinubu to campaigning for bola Ahmed tinubu? How he moved from vice president shittima and tinubu wanting to Islamize Nigeria to praying for bola Ahmed tinubu administration? AT THE END VDM IS RIGHT"

Dachomo's prayer in Israel

The original footage was recorded during Dachomo's visit to Israel.

The cleric, who serves as a regional leader of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Barkin Ladi, prayed for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the people of Israel, President Tinubu, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, and other African leaders.

During the prayer, he declared that "whatever seed planted against his regime in the name of Jesus, it has been uprooted."

Dachomo has for years been one of the more vocal voices on violence against communities in Plateau State, conducting mass burials and pushing for firmer government intervention to protect citizens, particularly Christian communities.

Following the backlash over the prayer video, he clarified that his words were intended as a prayer for Nigeria's progress and did not amount to an endorsement of Tinubu or support for a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2027 elections.

Watch VDM speak about Pastor Dachomo in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to VDM's video

VeryDarkMan's comments sparked a wave of responses online, with many users questioning what prompted the cleric's apparent change in position:

@gpurgy wrote:

"Why ask for the obvious? Bags don exchange hands bro and in Nigeria everyone get price."

@KokeObasi27556 commented:

"Why can't the same government control or stop Terrorism in Nigeria 🤔"

@Carlosfam10 said:

"I don't know why people can't change their mind and make decisions they want….what is wrong with people? Stop forcing who you like on people!ahhhhhh"

@DesireIshaya reacted:

"Since when them don the pray anything sub??? Omo make everybody rest"

@TrendWire247 wrote:

"So he shouldn't pray for Tinubu? You guys don't know when to draw the line and the truth is Tinubu is our President if you don't pray for him to succeed definitely it will affect you so leave emotions aside and leave this Rev alone."

@HusstleMan stated:

"Omo he disappointed ☹️ me more"

VeryDarkMan accuses the government of influencing religious leaders as Pastor Dachomo’s prayer for Tinubu draws attention. Photo: verydarkblackman/dachomo

Source: Instagram

VDM unveils ₦50m Burna Boy artwork

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media critic VeryDarkMan (VDM) sparked reactions after sharing that ₦50 million was spent on a mural and graffiti for Burna Boy’s school and clinic project in Odiokwu community, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The activist shared his excitement about the artwork on Instagram, praising the artists for featuring the singer, children and members of the project team, while describing the money spent as worthwhile.

The artwork is part of Burna Boy’s reported ₦250 million initiative to build a secondary school and clinic in his hometown, with the facilities scheduled for commissioning on Saturday, October 10, 2026, and VDM inviting members of the public to attend the event.

Source: Legit.ng