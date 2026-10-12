Veteran actor Yinka Quadri spoke about President Tinubu's financial support for Yoruba Nollywood stars dating back to his time as Lagos governor

Quadri recounted how Tinubu contributed to the medical bills of the late Baba Suwe and assisted with repatriating Moji Olaiya's remains from Canada

The actor pointed to these personal experiences as the foundation of his continued support for the president ahead of the 2027 elections

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri has opened up about the basis of his loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, tracing it to a series of financial interventions the president made on behalf of entertainers long before he entered Aso Rock.

Speaking in an interview with African A-List aired on YouTube on October 11, 2026, Yinka Quadri recalled how Tinubu, during his years as Lagos state governor, made it a habit to respond when members of the Yoruba film industry came to him in times of crisis.

Veteran Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri recounts his experiences with President Tinubu and his support for the Yoruba movie industry. Photo: olayinkaquadrifilms/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

The actor noted that Tinubu often affectionately referred to entertainers as "Africa Magic people," a sign of the familiarity he built with the industry over the years.

Tinubu's support for Baba Suwe and Moji Olaiya

Among the incidents Yinka Quadri mentioned was Tinubu's involvement in covering the medical expenses of the late comic actor Baba Suwe, who battled serious illness before his death.

According to the veteran actor, President Bola Tinubu settled hospital bills both in Lagos and abroad.

He also described a more personal encounter following the death of actress Moji Olaiya in Canada in 2017.

Yinka Quadri said he led a delegation that included colleagues Fathia Williams and Yomi Fabiyi to Tinubu's Bourdillon residence in Lagos to request assistance in bringing Moji Olaiya's remains and her daughter back to Nigeria.

The group initially asked for $15,000 to cover the costs, but Tinubu considered that figure inadequate and ultimately handed them $25,000 to handle the arrangements.

Yinka Quadri speaks about Tinubu’s contributions to Nollywood, recalling his support for actors during medical emergencies and bereavements. Photo: officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Yinka Quadri makes the case for Tinubu's second term

The actor did not hide his political position, using the platform to argue in favour of giving Tinubu another term ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In his words:

"Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been taking care of Nollywood Actors since he was the governor of Lagos State. When Baba Suwe was sick, Asiwaju settled all the hospital bills in Lagos and Abroad. When Moji Olaiya passed away and we wanted to bring her body to Nigeria, we approached him to give us $15,000 but he gave us $25,000. He always attended to our needs. He has fixed some major roads in the south west. Even though it is not enough but if the past presidents had been doing this, Nigeria would have been better. He pays pensioners their money on time and he has established school loans. If we give him another chance, he will do more."

Yinka Quadri acknowledged that Tinubu's achievements in office have not fully met expectations, but maintained that progress has been made, pointing to road infrastructure in the south-west, pension payments and the student loan scheme as examples worth recognising.

Watch Yinka Quadri speak on Tinubu’s support for Nollywood stars in the X video below:

Yinka Qudri replies Pete Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yinka Quadri threw his hat into the ring following Pete Edochie's bold declaration about his seniority in the Nigerian entertainment industry, and the veteran Yoruba actor is not holding back.

In a clip from his sit-down with FeelrightNews TV that has since gone viral, Quadri challenged the idea that Edochie stands alone at the top of the profession's timeline. He started by anchoring his argument in history, crediting the late Herbert Ogunde as the true father of theatre in Nigeria, and pointedly noting that Ogunde was a Yoruba man.

Source: Legit.ng