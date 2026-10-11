Charly Boy Reacts as Bayelsa Monarch Tells Tinubu to ‘Surrender’ Amid Economic Hardship
- Nigerian activist Charly Boy shared a viral video of a Bayelsa traditional ruler demanding that President Tinubu 'surrender' over the country's economic hardship
- Charly Boy mistakenly identified the speaker as former militant leader Asari Dokubo, sparking fresh debate online
- Fact-checks confirmed the man in the video was Moses Theophilus Kenibara VII, the Amadabo of Moko-Ama, who died days after the clip went viral
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Nigerian musician and activist Charly Boy has stirred conversation online after sharing a viral video of a Bayelsa traditional ruler delivering a fiery address to President Bola Tinubu, calling on him to "surrender" in the face of Nigeria's worsening economic conditions.
Charly Boy posted the clip on X on October 11, suggesting that the monarch's criticism of Tinubu was rooted in unmet expectations of political support from the presidency.
Charly Boy wrote:
"Asari say make Tinubu surrender. Say country too hard. Bulaba never renew him subscription."
However, Charly Boy got the identity of the speaker wrong.
He attributed the remarks to Asari Dokubo, the Amanyanabo of Torusarama Piri in Rivers State and a known Tinubu supporter during the 2023 election cycle.
Fact-checks by Legit.ng confirmed the man in the video was Moses Theophilus Kenibara VII, the Amadabo of Moko-Ama in Sangana, Akassa Kingdom, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.
Moses Kenibara also served as chairman of the Akassa Clan Council of Chiefs and the Central Zone of the Ijaw National Congress, and was widely respected for his work promoting peace and development in the Niger Delta.
What Moses Theophilus Kenibara VII said in the viral video
Speaking in Pidgin English, Kenibara directed pointed words at the president over fuel prices, non-functional refineries, and the general state of the economy:
"Tinubu, na me dey tell you, you no go fit fight. Tinubu surrender. The country too hard. This country is too hard. We dey vex. Look, our fuel, everything is too expensive in this country. Everything is too expensive. We have refineries, but they're not working in this country. Nothing is working in this country, and we'll not continue in this situation. We're hungry, and this must stop. Tinubu, surrender. Hunger, make it go. Garri, come down. Fuel, come down."
Kenibara's Death and the mistaken identity
The misidentification attracted attention partly because Kenibara bore a physical resemblance to Asari Dokubo, who has himself previously denied appearing in similar lookalike videos.
Asari Dokubo, who was vocal in his support for Tinubu ahead of the 2023 polls, has at various points also expressed frustration over what he perceived as a lack of reciprocity from the presidency.
Reports indicate that Kenibara passed away at the age of 64 between October 8 and 10, 2026, days after the video circulated, following complications from a liposuction procedure.
His death prompted an outpouring of tributes across social media platforms.
The episode has reignited public debate about Nigeria's cost-of-living crisis, the continued failure of domestic refineries, and growing citizen discontent as the country heads towards the 2027 general elections.
Check out the Bayelsa monarch's video and Charly Boy's comment in the X post below:
Banter between Obasanjo and Charly Boy sparks reactions
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and entertainer Charly Boy shared a humorous moment at Chief Chidi Anyaegbu’s 70th birthday celebration.
In a viral clip, Obasanjo told Charly Boy to ask his wife to come inside after the entertainer complained that she had been stopped from entering the event.
The exchange sparked laughter among guests and online viewers, highlighting the long-standing bond between Obasanjo and Charly Boy.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng