Nigerian activist Charly Boy shared a viral video of a Bayelsa traditional ruler demanding that President Tinubu 'surrender' over the country's economic hardship

Charly Boy mistakenly identified the speaker as former militant leader Asari Dokubo, sparking fresh debate online

Fact-checks confirmed the man in the video was Moses Theophilus Kenibara VII, the Amadabo of Moko-Ama, who died days after the clip went viral

Nigerian musician and activist Charly Boy has stirred conversation online after sharing a viral video of a Bayelsa traditional ruler delivering a fiery address to President Bola Tinubu, calling on him to "surrender" in the face of Nigeria's worsening economic conditions.

Charly Boy posted the clip on X on October 11, suggesting that the monarch's criticism of Tinubu was rooted in unmet expectations of political support from the presidency.

Charly Boy shares video of Bayelsa monarch addressing President Tinubu over Nigeria’s economic hardship. Photo: areafada1/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy wrote:

"Asari say make Tinubu surrender. Say country too hard. Bulaba never renew him subscription."

However, Charly Boy got the identity of the speaker wrong.

He attributed the remarks to Asari Dokubo, the Amanyanabo of Torusarama Piri in Rivers State and a known Tinubu supporter during the 2023 election cycle.

Fact-checks by Legit.ng confirmed the man in the video was Moses Theophilus Kenibara VII, the Amadabo of Moko-Ama in Sangana, Akassa Kingdom, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Moses Kenibara also served as chairman of the Akassa Clan Council of Chiefs and the Central Zone of the Ijaw National Congress, and was widely respected for his work promoting peace and development in the Niger Delta.

What Moses Theophilus Kenibara VII said in the viral video

Speaking in Pidgin English, Kenibara directed pointed words at the president over fuel prices, non-functional refineries, and the general state of the economy:

"Tinubu, na me dey tell you, you no go fit fight. Tinubu surrender. The country too hard. This country is too hard. We dey vex. Look, our fuel, everything is too expensive in this country. Everything is too expensive. We have refineries, but they're not working in this country. Nothing is working in this country, and we'll not continue in this situation. We're hungry, and this must stop. Tinubu, surrender. Hunger, make it go. Garri, come down. Fuel, come down."

Charly Boy shares viral video of Bayelsa monarch calling for change amid Nigeria’s cost-of-living crisis. Photo: areafada1/moses.theophilus.7583

Source: Instagram

Kenibara's Death and the mistaken identity

The misidentification attracted attention partly because Kenibara bore a physical resemblance to Asari Dokubo, who has himself previously denied appearing in similar lookalike videos.

Asari Dokubo, who was vocal in his support for Tinubu ahead of the 2023 polls, has at various points also expressed frustration over what he perceived as a lack of reciprocity from the presidency.

Reports indicate that Kenibara passed away at the age of 64 between October 8 and 10, 2026, days after the video circulated, following complications from a liposuction procedure.

His death prompted an outpouring of tributes across social media platforms.

The episode has reignited public debate about Nigeria's cost-of-living crisis, the continued failure of domestic refineries, and growing citizen discontent as the country heads towards the 2027 general elections.

Check out the Bayelsa monarch's video and Charly Boy's comment in the X post below:

Banter between Obasanjo and Charly Boy sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and entertainer Charly Boy shared a humorous moment at Chief Chidi Anyaegbu’s 70th birthday celebration.

In a viral clip, Obasanjo told Charly Boy to ask his wife to come inside after the entertainer complained that she had been stopped from entering the event.

The exchange sparked laughter among guests and online viewers, highlighting the long-standing bond between Obasanjo and Charly Boy.

Source: Legit.ng