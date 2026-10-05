Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo has offered prayers for President Bola Tinubu’s administration from Israel

The COCIN leader prayed for the success of Tinubu and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit

His latest prayer comes after he previously criticised the Nigerian government over attacks and killings in Plateau State

Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, a Plateau-based cleric and regional leader of the Church of Christ in Nations, has prayed for President Bola Tinubu and his administration during his ongoing visit to Israel.

Dachomo, who has been vocal about insecurity and killings in northern Nigeria, made the prayer while also seeking divine intervention for Israel and its leaders.

The cleric specifically prayed for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the people of Israel before turning his attention to Nigeria.

Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo offers prayers for President Bola Tinubu’s administration from Israel. Photos: @abat/IG.

Source: Instagram

In a video from his visit, Dachomo prayed for Tinubu and his government, asking that anything allegedly planted against the administration be removed.

“I am praying for the Jews, praying for Benjamin Netanyahu to succeed, indicating the entire nation including Nigeria, praying for Tinubu and his administration,” he said.

He then declared:

“Whatever seed planted against his regime in the name of Jesus, it has been uprooted.”

The statement is particularly notable given Danchomo’s previous public criticism of the Nigerian government.

The cleric has repeatedly spoken about attacks on communities in Plateau State and demanded stronger government action to protect citizens from terrorism and other forms of violence.

He has also used his international engagements to draw attention to the killings in Nigeria.

Watch the X video of Rev. Dachomo praying for President Tinubu here:

Reactions trail Rev. Dachomo's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below;

@odunayelabowo stated:

"The man should be ready to welcome attack from his associate when he comes back."

@oluamoko wrote:

"Reverend ti ja’wo la pon ti’o yo , won ti gbe Omi ila ka na."

Pastor Dachome prays for the success of Tinubu and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit. Photos: Pastor Dachomo.

Source: Instagram

Cleric Dachomo responds to health rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rev Dachomo reacted to widespread rumours about his health, dismissing claims that he is dead or close to death.

In a video shared online, the cleric addressed the speculations directly, saying he is very much alive despite reports suggesting otherwise.

The reaction follows growing public concern after a Plateau journalist, Masara Kim Usman, called on Christians in the state and across Nigeria to pray for Rev. Dachomo, whom he said is battling a relapse of a liver disease and may require urgent medical treatment abroad.

Source: Legit.ng