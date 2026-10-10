Social media critic VDM has arrived in Odiokwu, Rivers State, ahead of the commissioning of a secondary school and clinic funded by Burna Boy

The activist disclosed that ₦50 million was spent on a mural and graffiti featuring the singer, children, and members of the project team

The ₦250 million school and clinic project is scheduled for commissioning on Saturday, October 10, 2026, with a football match also planned for the event

Social media critic VDM has got people talking after sharing details of an artwork project ahead of the commissioning of a secondary school and clinic funded by Nigerian music star Burna Boy in Rivers State.

The activist arrived in Odiokwu community, Ahoada West Local Government Area, where the facilities are located, and took to Instagram to express his satisfaction with a mural and graffiti created for the initiative.

VDM arrives in Rivers State ahead of the commissioning of a secondary school and clinic funded by Burna Boy. Photo: @theverydarkman/@burnaboy/IG

Source: Instagram

According to VDM, the artwork cost ₦50 million and features Burna Boy, children and members of the team involved in the project.

VDM speaks about ₦50m artwork

Sharing his excitement over the finished artwork, the activist praised the artists for their work and described the money spent as worthwhile.

“We payed 50million naira for this mural and graffiti of @burnaboygram and the kids, myself and that of @winnie820 @imb.crew. I love what you guys did here money well spent,” he wrote.

His announcement has attracted mixed responses online. While some people praised Burna Boy for investing in projects that could benefit his hometown and commended VeryDarkMan for supervising the initiative, others questioned the activist's conduct and accused him of seeking attention.

Details of Burna Boy’s Rivers project

The school and clinic project, reportedly valued at ₦250 million, is located in Burna Boy’s hometown. VDM is supervising the initiative, while Fego Works Limited is handling the construction.

The facilities are scheduled to be commissioned on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at Odiokwu Community Secondary School.

VDM has also invited members of the public to attend the event, which is expected to begin at 9 a.m.

A football match between teams representing Ahoada West and Ahoada East is among the activities planned for the occasion.

Beyond the online debate over the artwork's cost, the project has drawn attention to the potential impact of private funding on education and healthcare in local communities.

The commissioning will mark an important milestone for the community as residents anticipate the opening of the facilities.

Watch the Instagram video of VDM touring the project here:

Burna Boy discloses that ₦50 million was spent on a mural and graffiti featuring the singer. Photo: @burnaboy/IG.

Source: Instagram

Court strikes out VDM's case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media critic VDM announced that the criminal case against him by the Nigeria Police has been struck out.

The court reportedly found insufficient evidence to sustain the charge of impersonation after he appeared in a police uniform in one of his videos.

VDM expressed excitement over the ruling, describing it as a major victory after nearly two years of legal battle.

Source: Legit.ng