Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo, Ini Edo and other celebrities flooded Regina Daniels' comments with prayers after her birthday post

Regina Daniels marked her 25th birthday on October 10 from a wheelchair, sharing details of months-long health struggles

TikTok star Jarvis, BBNaija's Phyna, Destiny Etiko and several others joined the outpouring of support for the actress

Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo, Ini Edo and other Nigerian celebrities have poured out prayers and heartfelt messages for Regina Daniels after the young actress opened up about a long, painful health battle on her 25th birthday.

The outpouring began after Regina, who had largely stayed out of the public eye for months, posted an emotional video on her Instagram page on October 10, 2026, to mark the occasion.

Nigerian celebrities including Iyabo Ojo, Ini Edo and Jarvis send prayers to Regina Daniels on her 25th birthday. Photo: iyaboojofespris/regina.daniels/iniedo

Source: Instagram

In the video, she appeared in a wheelchair and spoke candidly about severe health struggles that had left her unable to walk properly at times, a condition that started as something minor before escalating into excruciating pain and extensive medical testing.

The post drew swift responses from across the Nigerian entertainment industry, as many took to her comment section to offer prayers and celebrate Regina Daniels.

Actress Iyabo Ojo was among the first to respond, writing:

"Happy birthday beautiful ❤️😍 He will perfect your healing, fill your heart with love and blessing you with unending love and blessings ❤️ once again happy birthday Queen."

Movie star Ini Edo also left a warm message, writing:

"Happy birthday love and may God perfect your Healing 🙏 🤗."

Jarvis, Phyna, Uche Elendu and other celebrities shower Regina Daniels with love and prayers on her 25th birthday. Photo: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Celebrities rally behind Regina Daniels

The support extended well beyond two names.

Actress Destiny Etiko wished the actress a speedy recovery, writing:

"Quick recovery darling ❤️ Happy blessed birthday to u 😍."

TikTok content creator and wife of Peller, Jarvis, added:

"Happy Birthday Gina🎂🎊 Gods healing rest upon you 🥺🙏❤️."

BBNaija star Phyna wrote:

"Happy birthday sweetie ❤️God bless your new age ❤️❤️🎂🎂,"

Actress Uche Elendu offered this:

"Happy birthday darling. Gods healing hands are upon you. This will be the best birth year of your life. More Grace ❤️."

Queen Mercy Atang left one of the lengthier tributes:

"Happy Birthday my darling. I pray God's Divine healing upon your life Amen. Enjoy motherhood my darling, and cherish the beautiful joy of having your babies close to you. It's truly one of the sweetest blessings. May God fill your new age with healing, strength and abundant happiness. Amen."

Enioluwa Adeoluwa wrote:

"Sending you so much love and heartfelt prayers. May everything work together for your good, and may life continually give you beautiful reasons to smile. Happy Birthday! May all your heart's desires be granted, and may this new year bring you endless joy, peace, and blessings. Amen! ❤️." Ruth Kadiri simply wrote: "Happy birthday darling."

Watch Regina Daniels' Instagram video that prompted the reactions below:

Emeka Rollas apologises to Regina Daniels, Rita Daniels and Ned Nwoko

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) President Emeka Rollas apologised to Regina Daniels, her mother Rita Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko over his comments during their marital crisis in 2025.

In an apology letter shared on Instagram on October 8, 2026, Rollas admitted that although he stood by some of his earlier concerns, he handled the situation poorly and regretted how he addressed the families and his colleagues.

He extended his unconditional apology to the Daniels and Nwoko families, the AGN Board of Trustees and several industry colleagues, adding that accepting his apology was entirely their choice.

Source: Legit.ng