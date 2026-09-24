Iyabo Ojo posted photos with celebrity fashion designer Toyin Lawani on Instagram, marking a public reconciliation between the former friends

The two Nollywood figures parted ways in 2022 amid tension tied to the Real Housewives of Lagos reality show

Toyin Lawani responded warmly in the comments section as fans and celebrities flooded the post with excitement

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo sent her fans into a frenzy on September 23, 2026, after posting photos alongside celebrity fashion designer Toyin Lawani on Instagram, signalling a long-awaited end to their public falling-out.

The actress shared the images with a heartfelt caption, explaining that the experience of time apart had reshaped how she values genuine friendship.

Iyabo Ojo reunites with Toyin Lawani after their years-long friendship rift. Photo: iyaboojofespris/tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

Tagging Toyin, Iyabo Ojo wrote:

"Life taught us that real friendships aren't perfect, they are real. We had our moment apart, but real friendship always finds its way back. @tiannahsplacempire ❤️"

How Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Lawani's friendship broke down

The two had been close associates before tensions surfaced around 2022, with much of the drama playing out publicly during the Real Housewives of Lagos reality show.

Iyabo Ojo questioned Toyin's alleged influence over Laura Ikeji during a heated exchange and referred to her using the Yoruba term "gbeborun," meaning gossip.

Toyin Lawani, for her part, openly expressed affection for Laura Ikeji, who is widely regarded as Iyabo Ojo's arch-enemy.

The pair subsequently unfollowed each other on Instagram and appeared to cut ties entirely.

Further confirmation of the rift came when Toyin Lawani notably stayed silent on Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla's achievements, having previously been among the first to celebrate the family's milestones.

A few months later, however, they re-followed each other on social media, hinting at a possible thaw.

Check out Iyabo Ojo's Instagram post about reuniting with Toyin Lawani below:

Toyin Lawani and fans respond to Iyabo Ojo's reunion post

Toyin Lawani commented directly on the post, writing:

"Glad we found our way back 🤗 🫂 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

The comments section quickly filled with warm reactions from fans and fellow celebrities:

@peggyovire wrote:

"Gosh, I'm so happy now 😍😍😍 yes my Queens. ❤️"

@estee_properties commented:

"Long overdue 🙌🙌🙌 glad that Chioma was carried along 👍👍👍"

@realmercyaigbe reacted:

"❤️❤️❤️"

@realanitajoseph said:

"Always 🩷🩷🩷🩷"

@jaccussherself shared:

"Wooow 😍😍😍😍 I swear down, I thought of both of them reconciling 2 weeks ago 😍😍 I am happy to see them together."

@sabinadgreat wrote:

"Awwwww I waited for this day! Wow thank God thank you Queens 😍😍 The earth is big enough for everyone to thrive. This is growth ‼️👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🫶🏽"

@omotea12 added:

"Is it not you? no animosity towards anyone. no hate, just happiness and good vibes. God bless you for being so generous with your kindness and love always ❤️❤️❤️"

Iyabo Ojo shares reunion photos with Toyin Lawani after years of friendship fallout. Photo: iyaboojofespris/tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Mercy Aigbe's video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo reacted after Mercy Aigbe’s son, Jumon, shared an unfiltered video of the actress during their work trip to Qatar.

Jumon jokingly admitted that he did not use a filter, while noting that Mercy might be upset when she saw the clip.

Iyabo Ojo responded with laughing and love emojis as fans found the candid moment amusing.

Source: Legit.ng