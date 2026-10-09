Regina Daniels’ Makeup Artist Shares Behind-the-Scenes Details of Her Birthday Shoot, People React
- Regina Daniels' makeup artist posted a behind-the-scenes birthday glam video on Instagram, giving fans a rare glimpse of the actress
- The post came after an extended period of social media silence from Regina that had sparked widespread concern among followers
- Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions about the actress' appearance and whether she seemed like herself
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Regina Daniels is turning a year older on October 10, and her makeup artist gave fans their first proper glimpse of the actress in a while with a pre-birthday glam video posted on Instagram on October 9.
The close-up selfie-style clip documents the actress' birthday shoot preparations, walking through each step of the beauty process from brow shaping and contouring to concealer and a bold red lip.
In the caption, the makeup artist wrote: "Pre-birthday glam on Lady G❤️ @regina.daniels. That flawless under-eye 🔥🔥 @cerakbeauty Setting Powder understood the assignment🤏🤏🤏."
Regina Daniels' Months of Silence
The timing of the video struck a nerve with followers. Regina had gone notably quiet across Instagram and TikTok after posts in mid-2025 and mid-2026, prompting waves of public concern about her well-being and her marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko.
Unverified claims from commentators, including journalist Kemi Olunloyo and Prophet Samuel King, fanned speculation about her health and circumstances during that period.
She was later spotted alongside her children, Moon and Khalifa, at the Nwoko family home in a live stream shared by her stepson Amir Nwoko.
Against that backdrop, seeing the actress back in front of a camera, even for a birthday shoot, clearly meant a great deal to many of her followers.
Watch the birthday glam prep that got fans talking:
What fans are saying about Regina Daniels
The reactions, however, were not all celebratory. Opinions on the makeup itself were sharply divided, and several followers used the comments to express broader worry about how the actress appeared.
@malunga1443 said:
"To be honest, the hair is fine, but the makeup doesn't really look good on her."
@dr_alwaysrozy commented:
"She doesn't look happy or excited as previous birthday shoots 😢"
@lovelyanointing wrote:
"Regina is beautiful, but I don't like the makeup."
@prophetess__calista shared:
"She hasn't been posting; she doesn't look okay for real."
@esthe.rgodwin noted:
"The make-up isn't fine....blend well, ma."
@adorachima added:
"Gina doesn't look happy; hope she's fine. Happy birthday in advance, beautiful ❤️"
@odinakachukwu05 wrote:
"Zara thank you for at least helping me to see her face once again but. is it new."
Regina Daniels' mum reacts amid rumoured return to Nwoko's house
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rita Daniels, mother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, clarified that her daughter visited Ned Nwoko’s residence after being invited to spend time with her children amid swirling rumours about their relationship.
She reportedly contacted actor and social media personality Uche Maduagwu to explain that Regina’s visit was simply about seeing her children and did not mean she had reconciled with her estranged husband, as some social media users had speculated.
Maduagwu shared a screenshot of their conversation on Instagram, where Rita Daniels thanked him for his concern, while he assured her of his continued support for Regina as discussions about the actress and Ned Nwoko continued online.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.