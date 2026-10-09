Regina Daniels' makeup artist posted a behind-the-scenes birthday glam video on Instagram, giving fans a rare glimpse of the actress

The post came after an extended period of social media silence from Regina that had sparked widespread concern among followers

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions about the actress' appearance and whether she seemed like herself

Regina Daniels is turning a year older on October 10, and her makeup artist gave fans their first proper glimpse of the actress in a while with a pre-birthday glam video posted on Instagram on October 9.

The close-up selfie-style clip documents the actress' birthday shoot preparations, walking through each step of the beauty process from brow shaping and contouring to concealer and a bold red lip.

Fans react as Regina Daniels’ makeup artist shares birthday shoot preparations. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In the caption, the makeup artist wrote: "Pre-birthday glam on Lady G❤️ @regina.daniels. That flawless under-eye 🔥🔥 @cerakbeauty Setting Powder understood the assignment🤏🤏🤏."

Regina Daniels' Months of Silence

The timing of the video struck a nerve with followers. Regina had gone notably quiet across Instagram and TikTok after posts in mid-2025 and mid-2026, prompting waves of public concern about her well-being and her marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko.

Unverified claims from commentators, including journalist Kemi Olunloyo and Prophet Samuel King, fanned speculation about her health and circumstances during that period.

Regina Daniels’ makeup artist gives fans a closer look at her birthday transformation. Credit: @regina.daniel

Source: Instagram

She was later spotted alongside her children, Moon and Khalifa, at the Nwoko family home in a live stream shared by her stepson Amir Nwoko.

Against that backdrop, seeing the actress back in front of a camera, even for a birthday shoot, clearly meant a great deal to many of her followers.

Watch the birthday glam prep that got fans talking:

What fans are saying about Regina Daniels

The reactions, however, were not all celebratory. Opinions on the makeup itself were sharply divided, and several followers used the comments to express broader worry about how the actress appeared.

@malunga1443 said:

"To be honest, the hair is fine, but the makeup doesn't really look good on her."

@dr_alwaysrozy commented:

"She doesn't look happy or excited as previous birthday shoots 😢"

@lovelyanointing wrote:

"Regina is beautiful, but I don't like the makeup."

@prophetess__calista shared:

"She hasn't been posting; she doesn't look okay for real."

@esthe.rgodwin noted:

"The make-up isn't fine....blend well, ma."

@adorachima added:

"Gina doesn't look happy; hope she's fine. Happy birthday in advance, beautiful ❤️"

@odinakachukwu05 wrote:

"Zara thank you for at least helping me to see her face once again but. is it new."

Regina Daniels' mum reacts amid rumoured return to Nwoko's house

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rita Daniels, mother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, clarified that her daughter visited Ned Nwoko’s residence after being invited to spend time with her children amid swirling rumours about their relationship.

She reportedly contacted actor and social media personality Uche Maduagwu to explain that Regina’s visit was simply about seeing her children and did not mean she had reconciled with her estranged husband, as some social media users had speculated.

Maduagwu shared a screenshot of their conversation on Instagram, where Rita Daniels thanked him for his concern, while he assured her of his continued support for Regina as discussions about the actress and Ned Nwoko continued online.

Source: Legit.ng