Rita Dominic turned heads at a tribute event honouring late veteran actor Olu Jacobs when fans noticed something unexpected about her appearance

The Nollywood actress wore a lemon-green gown to the event, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to share what they observed online

Followers flooded the comments section with reactions, with many thanking God and speculating about what they saw

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has set social media buzzing after she was photographed at a tribute night held in honour of the late veteran actor Olu Jacobs, who passed away weeks ago ahead of his burial.

The actress attended the event to pay her respects to her late colleague, but it was her appearance that quickly became a talking point.

Fans react as speculations trail Rita Dominic's appearance at recent event. Photo credit@ritadominic

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a lemon green gown, fans who spotted her in photos from the occasion began pointing out what appeared to be a growing baby bump, sending speculation into overdrive across social media.

Rita Dominic's marriage and growing family hopes

Rita Dominic trends as fans share observations about her at event. Photo credit@ritadominic

Source: Instagram

Rita Dominic has been married to media executive Fidelis Anosike since 2022. The couple had their traditional wedding in April 2022, followed by a white wedding ceremony in September of that same year, held in North Yorkshire, England.

The prospect of a pregnancy has clearly excited many of her supporters who have long wished the couple well.

Here is the Instagram post about Rita Dominic:

Fans react to Rita Dominic's appearance

The comments section lit up with excitement and curiosity as fans weighed in on what they observed.

@nikkymorr wrote:

"This miracle is permanent."

@joyshugarush commented:

"All this breeze self. See Rita's gown naaaa, it's showing baby bump."

@dabie______ shared:

"The way you drop the first pic make me reason something bc the gist for the funeral no get meaning. You see that first pic? Make i no talk wetin my eyes see."

@i_amneky reacted:

"God abeg oh. Let my eyes not be deceiving me."

@iammercilove11 added:

"Nice. And congratulations to No 1 frame."

Rita Dominic has not publicly addressed the speculation, but the warm reactions from fans reflect just how much goodwill surrounds the beloved actress and her husband.

Rita Dominic shares post about women

Legit.ng reported that Dominic had shared a post with her fans that got them rolling on the floor with laughter and praising the writer.

The actress's post was about how women can ask for money from their husbands in the King James Version of the Bible.

A fan had asked how women can collect money from men and requested that people say it in the King James Version.

Source: Legit.ng