Nigerian TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis officially announced their first pregnancy with professional maternity photos on Instagram

The couple shared the news two months after their white wedding in August 2026, ending months of pregnancy speculation

Jarvis had accidentally said 'the baby is kicking' during a livestream in early October, sending fans into a frenzy

Nigerian TikTok sensations Peller and Jarvis are expecting their first child together.

The couple jointly posted professional maternity photographs on Instagram on October 8, 2026, with Jarvis's baby bump front and centre in elegant white outfits set against a dramatic studio backdrop.

Nigerian TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis pose for maternity photos as they announce pregnancy after two months of marriage. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

The images capture tender moments between the pair; in one, Peller plants a gentle kiss on Jarvis's forehead with his hand resting on her bump, while another shows them standing side by side as she cradles her stomach.

In the caption accompanying the photos, the TikTok couple wrote:

"From two people who once had no idea where this journey would take us… to husband and wife, and now soon to be parents. 😭🤍 We've laughed, we've cried, we've prayed, we've grown, and through it all, God kept writing our story. Today, we get to share the most beautiful chapter yet. 🥹👶🏽 A little piece of our love is coming into this world. Our greatest blessing. Our answered prayer. ❤️ Peller & Jarvis… and now, a little one on the way. 🥹🤍 God, thank You for everything. This is more than we could ever ask for. 🙏🏽❤️"

Peller and Jarvis: Months of speculation finally put to rest

The pregnancy announcement lands exactly two months after the couple's white wedding in August 2026, which itself followed a traditional ceremony and civil wedding earlier that summer.

Speculation about a possible pregnancy had been swirling for months before the official confirmation.

Back in June, Peller publicly dismissed the rumours, telling fans that Jarvis's fuller figure was simply down to late-night eating and that they were not yet ready to start a family.

The conversation reignited in early October when Jarvis let slip during a livestream that "the baby is kicking," with Peller quickly attempting to brush the comment aside.

Fans, however, were not convinced.

Check out Peller and Jarvis's Instagram post showing off the baby bump below:

Fans celebrate Peller and Jarvis's pregnancy news

The announcement drew an outpouring of congratulations across social media. Here are some of the reactions:

@kie_kie__ wrote:

"Congratulations 💕"

@_cherii_coco commented:

"Wow so Eba is not longer the cause of the big belle 😂😂 congrats 🎊"

@rosemary_isong shared:

"Aww our eba is so beautiful 😍😍 congratulations"

@smplyjessie1 wrote:

"So incredibly happy for em. From watching their journey to seeing dem both grow into husband, wife, and now parents, it's truly a beautiful story written by God.🙏♥️"

@prince_rashy commented:

"Wow congratulations to you both 🙏🙏"

@priscyjuxlovesquad said:

"Faithful God, Always knew this !! But thank God you guys announced it and made it official 🔥🙌❤️"

@just_gospel1 reacted:

"OGO PELLEERRRRR CONGRATULATIONS BRO 🔥😍"

Peller and Jarvis announce they are expecting their first baby as Jarvis proudly displays her baby bump. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller confirms he and his wife, Jarvis, are relocating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller confirmed that he and his wife, Jarvis, have packed up their lives in Nigeria and are on their way to Canada.

The 22-year-old content creator shared the news with his followers on X on Friday, 26 September 2026, posting a video that showed stacks of packed boxes as the couple prepared to depart.

In the clip, Peller turned to Jarvis and asked her to say a few words to their fans. She responded warmly, saying she was going to miss them all. Peller explained that the move is tied to his plans to further his education in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng