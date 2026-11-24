Former Al Nassr defender Hussein Abdulghani publicly questioned Cristiano Ronaldo's value to the Saudi Pro League champions

Abdulghani said Ronaldo's chase for 1,000 career goals has turned into a distraction from the team's real ambitions

Al Nassr are currently third in the Saudi Pro League table, two points behind leaders Al Hilal

Former Al Nassr defender Hussein Abdulghani has described Cristiano Ronaldo as a "problem" for the Saudi Pro League champions, openly questioning whether the 41-year-old still adds value to the team at this stage of his career.

Abdulghani, who won two league titles with the Riyadh club between 2013 and 2015, argued that Ronaldo's limitations are increasingly visible in closely contested matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo is holding Al-Nassr back, according to one of the club's former players. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

"Everyone knows what Al Nassr's problem is, but they pretend they don't see it," Abdulghani was quoted by 101 Great Goals.

"Everyone agrees that Ronaldo was a great player, but let's leave that aside. The question is: is he a useful player for the team right now, especially in the most balanced of games?"

The former defender went further, suggesting that scoring alone is not enough to justify a starting place.

"He can't score a goal and then be a hole in the team for the rest of the game. We are talking in technical terms.

"Ronaldo is a great player, but he can no longer make a difference. Al Nassr needs a forward with individual solutions, and not someone who is just on the field for the 90 minutes."

The 1,000-goal distraction

Ronaldo, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star, scored his 986th career goal in a 3-1 defeat to Al Ahli on Friday, though he also missed a penalty in that match, per ESPN.

Abdulghani believes the obsession surrounding the milestone is pulling focus away from the club's collective goals.

"Al Nassr fans are praying that Ronaldo scores his thousand goals and that this matter ends once and for all," he said.

"Nobody says this for fear of Ronaldo's fans, but he is a harmful player at Al Nassr."

Ronaldo recently retired from international football with Portugal, which means his focus is now entirely on club football.

Despite Abdulghani's criticisms, the Portuguese forward has contributed eight goals in 11 league appearances this season and is expected to start in Al Nassr's AFC Champions League Elite fixture against Al Sadd.

Al Nassr's title challenge under pressure

Beyond the debate over Ronaldo, Al Nassr face a broader challenge in their bid to retain the Saudi Pro League title.

The club currently sit third in the standings, two points behind leaders Al Hilal, who also hold a game in hand.

Head coach Ange Postecoglou will need to find a way to balance the demands of a title race with the ongoing conversation around his most high-profile player.

Coman criticised for not passing to Ronaldo

In another development, Legit.ng reported on former Al-Nassr player Fahd Al-Hraifi’s reaction to Kingsley Coman’s decision to shoot instead of passing to Ronaldo during the team’s 3-0 win over Al-Diriyah.

Ronaldo is chasing 1,000 career goals and, with over 980 to his name, the moment raised fresh questions about whether Coman missed a chance to help his teammate move closer to football history.

Source: Legit.ng