A Federal High Court in Warri nullified Ovie Omo-Agege's nomination as the NDC candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District on November 24, 2026

Omo-Agege said the judgment 'defies facts, law and logic' and has directed his legal team to challenge it at the Court of Appeal

The former Deputy Senate President also questioned whether the plaintiff had sufficient legal interest to bring the case in the first place

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Warri, Delta State - Former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has rejected a Federal High Court ruling in Warri, Delta State, which nullified his candidacy as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer for Delta Central Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that the ruling, delivered on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, followed a suit filed by Prof. Alexander Osondu Akpodiete, who challenged Senator Omo-Agege's nomination as the NDC candidate for the senatorial contest.

The Federal High Court in Warri sacks Ovie Omo-Agege as the NDC's Delta Central senatorial candidate. Photo credit: Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

Source: Facebook

In a press statement signed by his Media Adviser, Sunday Areh, and issued on the same day, Omo-Agege said he had directed his legal team to immediately file an appeal at the Court of Appeal. While acknowledging the judiciary, he was firm in his disagreement with the outcome.

"We believe that some of the findings do not reflect the documentary evidence presented before the court," the statement read.

Omo-Agege disputes court's membership register finding

A key issue in the case concerned whether Omo-Agege's name appeared in the NDC membership register submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at least 21 days before the party's primaries. The court found it did not.

Omo-Agege disputed this, saying both the NDC and INEC presented documents confirming his name was in the register. He further claimed INEC issued Certified True Copies (CTCs) of that same register to multiple individuals, all bearing his name.

"Indeed, INEC acknowledged receipt of the register and issued Certified True Copies (CTCs) of that same document, bearing Senator Omo-Agege's name, to several persons," the statement said.

He added that INEC had also declined requests to remove his name from its final candidates list after confirming that his details appeared in the NDC's submitted register.

Omo-Agege questions plaintiff's legal standing

Omo-Agege also raised doubts about Akpodiete's right to bring the case at all, arguing that the plaintiff neither obtained nomination forms nor was cleared by the NDC to participate in the primary. He said Akpodiete's name did not appear in INEC's official monitoring report on the primary election.

He pointed out that Akpodiete did not ask the court to award him the NDC ticket or declare him the winner of the primary, but instead sought only to cancel Omo-Agege's nomination.

"The issue is not whether a person can approach the courts for redress, but whether the plaintiff in this particular case demonstrated a sufficient legal interest to bring the action," the statement added.

The Federal High Court in Warri bars Ovie Omo-Agege from presenting himself as the NDC's candidate for Delta Central. Photo credit: Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

Source: Facebook

Omo-Agege warned those treating the ruling as the end of his political career to hold back.

"Those already celebrating this decision as the end of Senator Omo-Agege's political journey should exercise patience. This is a judgment of the trial court, and the opportunity for appellate review remains. The legal process has not run its course," he said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to both the NDC and the people of Delta Central, saying he would pursue his appeal with determination.

Read more Delta state news

Omo-Agege recounts deadly campaign attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omo-Agege said the gunmen who attacked his campaign team in Delta State were shouting his name and calling for his death as they opened fire.

He gave a detailed account of the attack on his campaign event in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. Read more about his account of the deadly attack.

Source: Legit.ng