Breaking: Omo-Agege Speaks on Next Action as Court Sacks Him As NDC Candidate
- A Federal High Court in Warri nullified Ovie Omo-Agege's nomination as the NDC candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District on November 24, 2026
- Omo-Agege said the judgment 'defies facts, law and logic' and has directed his legal team to challenge it at the Court of Appeal
- The former Deputy Senate President also questioned whether the plaintiff had sufficient legal interest to bring the case in the first place
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Warri, Delta State - Former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has rejected a Federal High Court ruling in Warri, Delta State, which nullified his candidacy as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer for Delta Central Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 elections.
Legit.ng reports that the ruling, delivered on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, followed a suit filed by Prof. Alexander Osondu Akpodiete, who challenged Senator Omo-Agege's nomination as the NDC candidate for the senatorial contest.
In a press statement signed by his Media Adviser, Sunday Areh, and issued on the same day, Omo-Agege said he had directed his legal team to immediately file an appeal at the Court of Appeal. While acknowledging the judiciary, he was firm in his disagreement with the outcome.
"We believe that some of the findings do not reflect the documentary evidence presented before the court," the statement read.
Omo-Agege disputes court's membership register finding
A key issue in the case concerned whether Omo-Agege's name appeared in the NDC membership register submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at least 21 days before the party's primaries. The court found it did not.
Omo-Agege disputed this, saying both the NDC and INEC presented documents confirming his name was in the register. He further claimed INEC issued Certified True Copies (CTCs) of that same register to multiple individuals, all bearing his name.
"Indeed, INEC acknowledged receipt of the register and issued Certified True Copies (CTCs) of that same document, bearing Senator Omo-Agege's name, to several persons," the statement said.
He added that INEC had also declined requests to remove his name from its final candidates list after confirming that his details appeared in the NDC's submitted register.
Omo-Agege questions plaintiff's legal standing
Omo-Agege also raised doubts about Akpodiete's right to bring the case at all, arguing that the plaintiff neither obtained nomination forms nor was cleared by the NDC to participate in the primary. He said Akpodiete's name did not appear in INEC's official monitoring report on the primary election.
He pointed out that Akpodiete did not ask the court to award him the NDC ticket or declare him the winner of the primary, but instead sought only to cancel Omo-Agege's nomination.
"The issue is not whether a person can approach the courts for redress, but whether the plaintiff in this particular case demonstrated a sufficient legal interest to bring the action," the statement added.
Omo-Agege warned those treating the ruling as the end of his political career to hold back.
"Those already celebrating this decision as the end of Senator Omo-Agege's political journey should exercise patience. This is a judgment of the trial court, and the opportunity for appellate review remains. The legal process has not run its course," he said.
He reaffirmed his commitment to both the NDC and the people of Delta Central, saying he would pursue his appeal with determination.
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Omo-Agege recounts deadly campaign attack
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omo-Agege said the gunmen who attacked his campaign team in Delta State were shouting his name and calling for his death as they opened fire.
He gave a detailed account of the attack on his campaign event in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. Read more about his account of the deadly attack.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.