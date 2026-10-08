Nigerian singer Mayorkun addressed his relationship with Wizkid during a recent podcast appearance, clarifying there is no bad blood between them

Mayorkun confirmed he and Wizkid have crossed paths and spoken on several occasions, dismissing any notion of inherited rivalry

The singer remained coy about whether a joint record with Wizkid would materialise, saying it could happen or not happen at any time

Mayorkun has finally broken his silence on where things stand between him and fellow Nigerian music heavyweight Wizkid, and his measured response is generating plenty of buzz online.

The DMW star, whose full name is Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, appeared as a guest on the Creative podcast, where the subject of a potential collaboration with Wizkid came up.

Reactions as Mayorkun opens up on relationship with Wizkid, says collaboration can happen. Photo credit@wizkidayo/@mayorkun

Source: Instagram

Fans have long noted that Mayorkun has built a visible creative connection with Davido, yet a link-up with Wizkid has never materialised.

When the interviewer pressed him on it, Mayorkun gave a candid but careful answer.

"Big respect and love for Wizkid, I have been with him a couple of times and we've spoken too a couple of times," he said, making it clear there is no tension between them.

Mayorkun on a Wizkid collaboration

Wizkid trends as Mayorkun speaks about him. Photo credit@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

When asked directly whether the public needed to "call out" Wizkid to push a joint project into existence, Mayorkun shut that idea down quickly.

The singer acknowledged that while chemistry between them clearly exists, the timing of any studio effort is entirely unpredictable.

"It can happen anytime, honestly, and it can still not happen," he admitted, shrugging off any pressure to make a definitive commitment.

Perhaps the most telling exchange came when the interviewer suggested that, given Davido and Wizkid's well-documented rivalry, Mayorkun might have inherited some form of beef with Wizkid by association.

Mayorkun's response was sharp: "Would you advise me to?"

The clip, posted on Instagram on Thursday, 8 October 2026, quickly drew reactions from fans who appreciated his diplomatic handling of a topic that has tripped up other artists in the past.

Here is the Instagram video of the singer speaking about Wizkid:

Fans react to Mayorkun's response

Here are some of the comments below:

@euphoric.angel.gmu said:

"Wiz is all good with Mayor, no issues at all."

@splendid____________________ wrote:

"Wiz loves Mayor, He has no problem with him at all."

@ezzy_morney reacted:

"Omo ogbon"

Davido attends Mayorkun's album listening party

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Davido had stormed Mayorkun's album listening party to cheer the singer up.

He had just returned to Nigeria after the birth of his twins abroad when he visited the album listening party.

He bonded with Mayorkun as he listened to the songs in his EP. At one point, Davido's head was on Mayorkun's shoulder as they laughed over a joke.

Source: Legit.ng