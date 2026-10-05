Mayorkun shared a piece of guidance Davido gave him early in his career about the dangers of chasing fame-attracted women

Davido warned the singer that women drawn to rising stars quickly move on to the next popular artist once the hype fades

Fans online had mixed reactions to the clip, with some finding the advice obvious and others praising Davido for his mentorship

Nigerian singer Mayorkun has opened up about a candid warning he got from Afrobeats heavyweight Davido at the start of his rise to fame, and the internet has plenty of thoughts about it.

In a clip from the In My Opinion show that circulated on X on October 5, 2026, Mayorkun recalled how Davido pulled him aside shortly after he blew up in the music industry.

Mayorkun shares Davido’s advice on handling female attention after rising to fame. Photo: iammayorkun

Source: Instagram

At the time, the singer admitted he was caught up in the excitement of suddenly attracting a lot of female attention.

Davido, however, was quick to ground him. Mayorkun described the moment as receiving "street OT", essentially, no-nonsense, practical wisdom.

In his words:

"Davido gave me a street OT. When I newly blew, I was happy bagging all the baddies. He called me aside and said when I stop popping, those same girls will be around the next new artiste. I took his advice and later saw exactly what he meant."

Mayorkun built his career under Davido's DMW record imprint, giving him direct access to one of Nigeria's most experienced artists navigating the pressures of sudden celebrity.

The interview clip also touched on the fact that Mayorkun has largely avoided the kind of public relationship drama that tends to follow artists in his position, something the show's host acknowledged during their conversation.

Mayorkun credited Davido's early counsel for keeping him grounded in that regard.

The exchange sheds light on a mentor-protégé relationship that clearly went beyond music, with Davido passing on lessons about the social pitfalls that accompany fame in the Nigerian industry.

Watch Mayorkun speak about Davido's advice against chasing baddies in the X video below:

Fans react to Mayorkun's story about Davido

The clip sparked a wave of responses online, ranging from admiration for Davido to lighthearted jabs at the idea that such advice was even necessary:

@Ov_Philip said:

"Man like Davido is someone we all wants to be around us"

@iam_Nickwile wrote:

"Shey this na street OT? If you be guy man na something wey you suppose know lol"

@vitminazi commented:

"OBO Na better person"

@Ayomiposiib reacted:

"OBO. What a good Man. He sharply tell him how industry looks like"

@HabibossCFC noted:

"It's good that he learned from the best"

@Proper9jaboy added:

"So that one na street OT wey they suppose tell person before e know????"

Mayorkun reflects on Davido’s guidance after attracting attention from women as his fame grew. Photo: iammayorkun

Source: Instagram

Davido opens up about his biggest one-time purchase

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido stunned fans during a Twitch livestream with streamer Enzo after disclosing that his biggest single purchase ever cost $11 million.

The Afrobeats star made the disclosure during the overnight broadcast from September 20 to September 21, 2026, but did not disclose what he spent the huge amount on.

Source: Legit.ng