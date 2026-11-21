Kuwait authorities have outlined specific categories of belongings that foreign travellers must report to customs officials upon entering the country

Jewellery, electronics, and other high-value personal belongings are among the items that fall under the declaration requirement

Travellers can complete the process by filling out a form issued by customs officials at the point of entry

Kuwait has issued clear guidance on what foreign travellers must declare when entering the country, putting the spotlight on high-value personal belongings that customs officials expect to be reported upon arrival.

The directive applies to foreigners coming into Kuwait and covers a range of expensive items that travellers commonly carry. Authorities have made the declaration process straightforward, providing a form that arriving passengers can fill out at customs checkpoints.

Kuwait names 3 categories of valuables foreigners must report at customs. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Pool/YASSER AL-ZAYYAT

Source: Getty Images

Items travellers must declare in Kuwait

Kuwait's customs regulations identify three broad categories of belongings that require declaration.

The first is jewellery. This covers valuable pieces such as necklaces, rings, and bracelets, as well as any other ornamental items of significant worth that a traveller may be carrying. The second category is electronics. Any electronic devices or gadgets brought into the country fall under this requirement, which would include items such as laptops, cameras, and similar high-value tech. The third is a catch-all for other expensive items. Any personal belongings of considerable value that do not fall neatly into the two categories above should still be declared to officials.

Kuwait customs: How to declare valuable items

The declaration process itself is not complicated. Upon arrival, customs officials will provide travellers with a form to complete, which serves as the official record of the valuable items being brought into the country.

Travellers heading to Kuwait are advised to take note of these requirements before their trip to avoid any complications at the border.

Saudi Arabia names goods foreigners must declare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia had listed four categories of items travellers must declare when entering the kingdom through airports, seaports or land borders.

These include cash and valuables worth more than SAR 40,000, gifts and goods valued above SAR 3,000, tobacco exceeding 200 cigarettes or 500 grams, and restricted items that require approval from Saudi authorities.

Source: Legit.ng