A Nigerian pastor, Brein Ayeni, has been sentenced to 11 years and nine months in prison after being convicted of assaulting a woman

The head of Christworld Nation church reportedly used his religious position to gain the victim’s trust before subjecting her to repeated assaults

Ayeni was also convicted of coercive or controlling behaviour and placed indefinitely on the UK offenders register

A Nigerian pastor based in the United Kingdom, Brein Ayeni, has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after being convicted of repeatedly molesting a woman who trusted him because of his religious position.

Ayeni, 43, is the head of Christworld Nation church in Coventry. He was sentenced to 11 years and nine months at Warwick Crown Court on November 10, following his conviction on three counts of assault and one count of coercive or controlling behaviour, reports The Cable

West Midlands Police said the pastor subjected the woman to repeated assaults and recorded some of the incidents.

UK Court sentences Pastor Brein Ayeni to nearly 12 years in prison after being convicted of repeatedly molesting a woman. Photos: @pastorbrein/IG.

Source: Instagram

How Nigerian pastor abused woman's trust

According to the police, the abuse began in June 2025 and continued until the victim reported him in March 2026.

According to another report by The Nations, Ayeni reportedly threatened to release recordings of some of the assaults if the woman attempted to report him.

The victim's trust in the cleric was central to her impact statement, in which she described the devastating consequences of the abuse.

She said the religious title he held made her trust him, but the experience had severely affected her ability to trust other people.

“I do not feel like the same person I was before all of this happened,” she said.

The woman also explained that the ordeal had affected her mental and emotional health and taken a toll on her family.

Victim speaks about courage to report abuse

In her statement, the victim said reporting the abuse was difficult because she feared being questioned, judged or rejected.

She expressed gratitude to those who supported her and said she hoped no other woman would experience the pain she had endured.

Following the trial, Ayeni was sentenced to 11 years and nine months in prison and placed indefinitely on the offenders register.

West Midlands Police says Pastor Brein Ayeni subjected the woman to repeated assaults and recorded some of the incidents. Photo: @pastorbrein/IG.

Source: Instagram

Adeboye’s Special Blessing for Granddaughter on Wedding Day Stirs Emotions

In another report, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the RCCG, brought tears and joy to many hearts online after footage from his granddaughter's wedding surfaced and went viral on Saturday, October 24.

The celebrated clergyman and his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, made the journey to Baltimore, Maryland, in the United States, to be present for the wedding of their granddaughter, Oluwafunmilayo, widely known as Funmi.

Source: Legit.ng