Bishop David Oyedepo has explained how his successor will emerge at Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel

The cleric said the church's succession procedure is already documented in its constitution, known as The Mandate

Oyedepo's resurfaced comments came amid the leadership dispute at Fountain of Life Church, where the Board of Trustees sacked Jimmy Odukoya

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has explained how his successor will emerge, amid the ongoing leadership crisis at the Fountain of Life Church involving Pastor Jimmy Odukoya.

In a resurfaced video from the church's Covenant Hour of Prayer, the cleric said there was no uncertainty surrounding the succession plan for his ministry because the procedure had already been documented.

Bishop Oyedepo says there was no uncertainty surrounding his ministry's succession plan. Photos: @winnerschapel/@pastorpj/IG.

Source: Instagram

His comments come at a time when questions about leadership transition and the role of family members in church administration have taken centre stage following the dispute involving the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's son.

How Oyedepo's successor will be selected

Speaking during the prayer session, Oyedepo said the succession procedure was contained in The Mandate, also known as the church's constitution or Red Book.

He explained that when the leader turns 70, he is expected to submit three names to the Council of Priests for assessment.

According to him, the candidates would be examined by the church's secretariat to determine their eligibility.

If none qualifies, the names would be returned to him for another presentation. He said he would have only one more opportunity before the Council takes over the process.

Oyedepo stressed that the transition was a structured procedure, not something the church would begin figuring out after the founder's death.

Oyedepo warns against turning churches into family property

The bishop also cautioned pastors against treating churches as personal or family businesses.

He argued that once a ministry becomes a family inheritance, its future could be in danger.

Oyedepo further advised ministers not to push their children into ministry unless they had received a genuine calling from God.

He warned that forcing children into such responsibilities could frustrate their destinies.

Watch the X video of Bishop Oyedepo speaking about the succession plan here:

Reactions trail Bishop Oyedepo's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@realdongabriel stated:

"The mandate was written in 2012. The age of retirement in the Living Faith Church is 60 years old."

@Sholay_UTD noted:

"lol, this will still cause fight. Those 3 names is where the problem is."

@muleroofficial wrote:

"All I have been seeing on my timeline today is SUCCESSION plans. I hope they have SUSTAINABILITY plans too? Else those plans are just waste of efforts."

Bishop David Oyedepo warns that forcing children to take over their father's church could frustrate their destinies. Photo: @winnerschapel/IG.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Jerry kneels to greet Oyedepo, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze's show of humility went viral online.

A viral clip showed the moment Pastor Jerry first approached the host, Pastor Ibiyeomie, before walking over to Bishop David Oyedepo and then to Ibiyeomie's wife and other senior ministers at the ceremony.

What caught the attention of those present, and later viewers online, was the manner in which Eze offered his greetings.

Source: Legit.ng