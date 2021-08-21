Popular Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, was among those who performed at the much-talked-about wedding of Yusuf Buhari

Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, known professionally as Mayorkun recently took to his Instagram page to share some new photos of himself.

The singer performed at the high-profile wedding. Photo credit: @iammayorkun

The singer was among those who jetted off to Kano for the presidential/royal wedding fathia of Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, and Emir of Bichi Nasir Ado Bayero's daughter Zahra on Friday, August 20.

Mayorkun performs at Yusuf Buari's wedding

In the first three slides, the self-acclaimed Mayor of Lagos is seen donned in a sequin-line black outfit as he poses in what appears to be a private jet.

The last slide shows a photo that captured the moment Mayorkun performed at the high-profile wedding.

In the background, Yusuf and his new bride are seen seated while two men dressed in royal regalia are seen seated on the floor.

Sharing the photos, he captioned:

"Everyone trynna outdo everybody.. I’m just trynna outdo the old me. "

See photo below:

Photos and video from the event

Recall earlier, Legit.ng published videos and photos of dignitaries, family members, and friends are being shared on social media.

Before anyone can get into the wedding ceremony, they have to be invited by the president or the Emir with a beautiful invitation.

Among other moments captured, a lovely photo of the couple sitting on their beautifully decorated platform was spotted.

Groomsmen gift driver over N500k

Groomsmen that made up the train of Yusuf Buhari have become internet sensations after their good deed to their bus driver went viral.

In a video shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog, the groomsmen took the driver by surprise as they contributed over N500k in cash for him.

The men were said to be headed to the wedding dinner of Yusuf Buhari when the gesture was done. A man dubbed Osinbajo among them gave $100 while another who was hailed as Yari supported with N50k, amongst others.

