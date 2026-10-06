Aminat Omowunmi Yekini, wife of Nollywood actor Itele, called out fans she accused of hypocrisy for defending a colleague's behaviour

Itele's wife had shaded actress Irewole Olaniyan in a since-deleted post that stirred reactions online

Aminat revealed the real reason she pulled down the post, making clear it had nothing to do with public pressure

Nollywood actor Itele's wife, Aminat Omowunmi Yekini, has broken her silence in a post shared on Sunday, October 4, 2026, about the reason she took down a post in which she called out the actor's colleague, Irewole Olaniyan.

Amid the actress's ongoing scandal, Aminat had taken to social media to shade Irewole, also targeting those she felt were defending problematic behaviour simply because of who was involved.

Reactions as Itele's wife Aminat explains reason for deleting post dragging Irewole Olaniyan. Photo credit@iteledicon/@irewoleolaniyan

Source: Instagram

In the post, she accused fans of switching their standards depending on whose side they were on.

"Before, we all agreed that side chicks were a big deal, but now some of you are out here defending and encouraging them simply because it's your fave this time. The hypocrisy is actually screaming. Ori gbogbo yin ti daru. Same situation, different person, and suddenly the rules have changed," she wrote.

Itele cautions wife over post

The video quickly drew attention online, and Itele himself was reportedly displeased with his wife's public commentary. He reached out to Aminat directly and urged her to remove it, which she eventually did.

However, Aminat was quick to make one thing clear: she did not back down because of public backlash. Speaking on the matter, she said her critics have no power over her decisions.

Itele's wife Aminat explains reason for deleting the post dragging Irewole Olaniyan. Photo credit@beautybyicon

Source: Instagram

"I didn't delete my previous post because of anybody. Una no even reach. I deleted it because my husband called and urged me to do so. I said what I said, and that's on period," she stated.

The makeup artist also took the opportunity to redirect attention towards her business, adding: "Y'all's should follow my business page. We don face our business. Now we no chase side hen again."

Here is the X post made by Itele's wife about her husband's action:

Fans react to Aminat's explanation

Social media users had plenty to say about the whole situation. Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@de_ayanfe wrote:

"Nobi side chic turn wife she be too?"

@EleluAyoola commented:

"Make she no rest. Ode"

@gingerlyraw said:

"You dey think say Irewole and Ite?? Because why him wife dey drag her"

Itele receives foodstuff from market women

Legit.ng previously reported that Itele D Icon left many emotional following a video of him shooting at a market that went viral.

Itele was shocked when some market women walked up to him and started giving him food items.

In the trending clip, the elderly market women also prayed for the actor, wishing him more grace and success in his journey as a filmmaker.

Source: Legit.ng