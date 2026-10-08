Regina Daniels' brother spoke candidly in a street interview, addressing his relationship with the actress amid speculation about her marriage

When asked directly whether Ned Nwoko is her husband or ex-husband, he refused to answer and shut the question down

The clip has sparked fresh interest online, coming on the heels of domestic abuse allegations and separation reports surrounding the couple

Regina Daniels' brother Lawrence Daniels has set tongues wagging after his response to a pointed question about the actress's marriage to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko left fans reading between the lines.

In a nighttime street interview filmed in Lagos on 8 October 2026, Lawrence was relaxed and candid throughout, until one particular question stopped him cold.

Regina Daniels’ brother sparks curiosity with reaction to Ned Nwoko marriage question. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

When the interviewer asked whether Ned Nwoko is Regina's husband or ex-husband, he gave a swift, telling reply: "No comment."

The two-word response was enough to send social media into a spin, given the very public turbulence surrounding the couple's relationship in recent months.

What He Said About Regina

Beyond the marriage question, Regina's brother was largely upbeat. He described his bond with the actress as "the best relationship with her so far," adding that he sees himself in the role of both brother and supporter.

He also pushed back against his own reputation, dismissing negative stories circulating about him online as outright fabrications.

"Everything I heard about you online, they're all lies," the interviewer noted, to which he agreed enthusiastically, insisting he is "cool" despite what people may think.

The Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels Controversy

The "no comment" moment lands against a backdrop of serious allegations that have dogged the couple's marriage. Towards the end of 2025, Regina reportedly moved out of Ned Nwoko's residence and purchased her own home in Lagos, famously declaring,

"In Ned Nwoko's house, I am nothing; in my house, I am a queen."

Although she has continued visiting the property to spend time with their children, reports suggest the relationship remains fractured, with family sources indicating she is currently single.

Regina Daniels’ brother’s response to Ned Nwoko question leaves many curious. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko's camp responded to the domestic abuse allegations by publicly claiming Regina had struggled with substance abuse, alleging that family members had been supplying her. Regina, however, dismissed those counter-claims as tactics used to control and isolate her.

Against that backdrop, her brother's pointed refusal to confirm or deny Nwoko's status as husband or ex-husband speaks volumes. even if he never actually said a word.

Watch the interview that sparked the reaction here:

Regina Daniels' mum reacts amid rumoured return to Nwoko's house

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rita Daniels, mother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, clarified that her daughter visited Ned Nwoko’s residence after being invited to spend time with her children amid swirling rumours about their relationship.

She reportedly contacted actor and social media personality Uche Maduagwu to explain that Regina’s visit was simply about seeing her children and did not mean she had reconciled with her estranged husband, as some social media users had speculated.

Maduagwu shared a screenshot of their conversation on Instagram, where Rita Daniels thanked him for his concern, while he assured her of his continued support for Regina as discussions about the actress and Ned Nwoko continued online.

Source: Legit.ng