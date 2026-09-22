Who are Harry Kane's parents? Meet Pat and Kim Kane

Harry Kane's parents are Patrick "Pat" Kane and Kim Kane (née Hogg), an Irish-born father from County Galway and a London-raised mother with her own footballing bloodline. Together, they raised two sons in working-class East London: Charlie, who became Harry's agent, and Harry, who became England's all-time leading goalscorer. Football ran through both sides of the family long before Harry ever laced up a boot.

Harry Kane (M) poses for a photo with his mum, Kim Kane (R) and father, Patrick Kane, while holding the Meisterschale trophy. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Patrick "Pat" Kane was born in County Galway, Ireland, and later settled in London, where he married Kim in 1986 .

was born in County Galway, Ireland, and later settled in London, where he married Kim in . Kim Kane (née Hogg) is a Londoner whose father, Eric Edward Hogg, played semi-professional football in the 1960s .

(née Hogg) is a Londoner whose father, Eric Edward Hogg, played semi-professional football in the . The family grew up in Chingford, East London — a working-class area where football was a daily constant.

— a working-class area where football was a daily constant. Harry has one older brother, Charlie Kane , born in June 1989 , who now manages Harry's career through CK66 Ltd.

, born in , who now manages Harry's career through CK66 Ltd. Herbie Kane, the midfielder currently at Huddersfield Town, is not related to Harry Kane.

Profile summary

Name Patrick "Pat" Kane Kim Kane (née Hogg) Origin County Galway, Ireland London, England Nationality Irish/British British Married 1986 1986 Children Charlie Kane, Harry Kane Charlie Kane, Harry Kane Football link Introduced Harry to the game Father Eric Hogg played semi-professionally. Known for Supporting Harry through his youth career Providing a grounded home environment

Where are Harry Kane's parents from?

Harry Kane has Irish and English heritage through his parents, Patrick Kane and Kim Kane. The two come from very different backgrounds, yet both brought football into the family.

Pat Kane: from Galway to London

Pat Kane was born in County Galway, Ireland, before his family eventually settled in London. His paternal family traces its roots to both County Galway and County Limerick, giving the England captain deep connections to Ireland.

Kane's Irish family is actually a Gaelic-speaking family from the Connemara Gaeltacht in western Ireland. Harry's paternal grandfather, Michael John Kane, came from Letterfrack in Galway. When he died in 2013, his body was taken back to his native Letterfrack to be buried in the local cemetery.

Because of his father's birthplace, Harry was eligible to represent the Republic of Ireland. In a 2019 interview, he reflected on the choice:

My nana and grandad were Irish on my dad's side, so I had that decision...but for me I always wanted to play for England. That was my dream.

Patrick was born into an Irish family with roots in County Galway and later grew up in London, while Kim, née Hogg, comes from a football-loving family in England.

Kim's father, Eric Edward Hogg, was a semi-professional footballer in the 1960s, playing for clubs like Blundell Rovers and Brentwood and Warley (now Brentwood Town F.C.). Eric's love for the game was infectious, shared by his five brothers, with the eldest — also named Harry — founding a youth team in Islington during World War II.

Was Harry Kane rich growing up?

He grew up in a working-class family in Chingford. Patrick and Kim exchanged marital vows in 1986. The family lived in Walthamstow before moving to Chingford.

Pat infused the household with Irish traditions from Galway — music, humour, and storytelling — while Kim rooted them in London's football culture.

How Pat shaped Harry's early career

Harry Kane with brother Charlie (2-L), father Pat (L) and mother Kim (2-R) at the winner ceremony during the match between FC Bayern München and Borussia Mönchengladbach. Photo: EyesWideOpen

Source: Getty Images

Football was a huge part of life in the Kane household, and Pat played a major role in introducing his son to the game. From kickabouts in local parks to youth matches on cold weekend mornings, he was a constant presence during Harry's formative years.

When Kane was released by Arsenal as a youngster, it could have been a crushing setback. Instead, Pat helped him keep perspective, stay motivated, and continue working toward his dream.

Kim's influence at home

Friends and family have often described Kim as a calming presence who helped create a grounded home environment despite Harry's growing success. She encouraged discipline, humility, and family values long before football became a career.

Kane attended Larkswood Primary Academy until 2004, followed by Chingford Foundation School, which was also attended by David Beckham.

Harry Kane's siblings: Who is Charlie Kane?

Charlie Kane, brother and agent of Harry Kane of England during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between England and Slovenia at Cologne Stadium. Photo: James Gill

Source: Getty Images

Harry Kane was born on 28 July 1993, the second son of Kim and Patrick Kane, and has one older brother, Charlie.

Charlie's full name is Charlie James Kane, and UK company records give his month and year of birth as June 1989. He did not follow Harry onto the pitch professionally, but he never strayed far from football.

Charlie's role as Harry's agent

Charlie has carved out a niche for himself as the manager and business strategist behind his brother's professional career, guiding him through high-profile transfers and contract negotiations.

Charlie runs CK66 Player Management, and interestingly, he has just one client: his brother Harry Kane. Charlie Kane is the Director of CK66 Ltd and The Harry Kane Company. These companies manage the football, business, and charity interests of England's captain, Harry Kane.

In 2018, he orchestrated Harry Kane's six-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur, securing high weekly wages and cementing his brother's role as the club's star striker.

One of the most testing moments in Charlie's career as Harry's agent came in 2021, when Kane pushed for a move to Manchester City. Tottenham refused to sell, and the transfer collapsed. Two years later, in August 2023, Charlie helped negotiate Harry's move to Bayern Munich, a deal completed only after prolonged resistance from Spurs.

Is Herbie Kane related to Harry Kane?

Plymouth Argyle's Herbie Kane during the Sky Bet League One match between Wigan Athletic and Plymouth Argyle at DW Stadium on March 10, 2026, in Wigan, England. Photo: Harry McGuire

Source: Getty Images

Herbie Kane is not related to Harry Kane. Harry Kane has only one older brother, who is also his agent. Herbie Kane, born in Bristol, began his career with Bristol City and now plays as a midfielder in the EFL. The shared surname is pure coincidence.

Latest news

Harry Kane captained England through the 2026 World Cup, opening with a brace in a chaotic 4–2 win over Croatia in the group stage. He then scored both goals in a 2–1 comeback win over DR Congo in the round of 32, sending England into the last 16, where they edged co-hosts Mexico 3–2. England's run ended at the semi-final stage in July 2026.

Along the way, Kane became England's all-time leading World Cup goalscorer with his 11th goal at the tournament.

Pat and Kim Kane have been photographed celebrating their son's Bundesliga title win with Bayern Munich in 2025, showing the family's continued close bond through Harry's career in Germany.

In the 2024–25 season, Kane won the Bundesliga title, his first major trophy, and was awarded the Bundesliga Player of the Season. He has since added the 2025 Supercup and the 2025–26 DFB-Pokal, scoring a hat-trick in the 3–0 final, and finished 2025–26 with 61 goals in all competitions, a Bayern record for the 21st century, plus a third straight Bundesliga top-scorer award and the European Golden Shoe.

Harry Kane's net worth

Estimates vary widely. The Sunday Times Rich List recorded his assets at £100m in May 2025, and subsequent reporting has put his fortune above £100 million (roughly $135 million). Other trackers are more conservative; Celebrity Net Worth estimates around $140 million, so treat the higher figures as the best-sourced and the rest as lower-bound estimates.

Sources of income include:

Bayern Munich salary : a four-year contract worth a reported £415,000 per week.

: a four-year contract worth a reported £415,000 per week. Property investments : his property investment firm holds £15 million in assets.

: his property investment firm holds £15 million in assets. Endorsements : he earns millions through sponsorships with global brands, including long-term partnerships with Skechers and, before that, Nike.

: he earns millions through sponsorships with global brands, including long-term partnerships with Skechers and, before that, Nike. Image rights business: valued at £11 million, per company accounts.

FAQs

Who are Harry Kane's parents? Harry Kane's parents are Patrick "Pat" Kane, who was born in County Galway, Ireland, and Kim Kane (née Hogg), who was born and raised in London. Where are Harry Kane's parents from? Pat Kane hails from County Galway in western Ireland, while Kim Kane is English, born and raised in London. Was Harry Kane's father a footballer? There is no verified record of Pat Kane playing professionally. He was, however, instrumental in introducing Harry to the game from an early age. Kim's father, Eric Hogg, was the semi-professional footballer in the family. Does Harry Kane have a brother? Yes. Harry has one older brother, Charlie Kane (born June 1989), who serves as his agent and business manager through CK66 Ltd. Is Charlie Kane Harry Kane's brother? Yes, Charlie James Kane is Harry's older brother and only sibling. He manages Harry's career, sponsorship deals, and charitable projects. Are Harry and Herbie Kane related? No. Herbie Kane, the Bristol-born midfielder, shares no family connection with Harry Kane. The similar surname is a coincidence. Was Harry Kane rich growing up? No. Harry grew up in a working-class household in Chingford, East London. The family was not wealthy, though Pat and Kim were consistently supportive of his footballing ambitions. Does Harry Kane have a twin brother? No. Harry has no twin. His only sibling is Charlie, who is approximately four years his senior.

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Source: Legit.ng