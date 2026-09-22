Former Army Chief Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and other dignitaries who attended his book launch in Abuja

The book, Military Transformational Leadership in Action: The Buratai Era, was presented on September 16, 2026, at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre

Buratai gave special mention to Dahiru Mangal as Chief Launcher and acknowledged the Service Chiefs who sent representatives to the ceremony

Abuja, FCT - Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.), has publicly thanked President Bola Tinubu and a wide range of dignitaries following the launch of a book chronicling his time leading the Nigerian Army.

The book, *Military Transformational Leadership in Action: The Buratai Era*, was presented on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre and Suites in Asokoro, Abuja. The event brought together military officers, traditional rulers, diplomats and senior government officials.

Former Army Chief Tukur Buratai thanks Tinubu, Dahiru Mangal, Akume and other dignitaries who attended the launch of his book in Abuja.

Source: UGC

In a post-event statement, Buratai noted that Tinubu served as the Special Guest of Honour, with his address delivered by Permanent Secretary for Political and Economic Affairs in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mrs Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, was also commended for enabling the Federal Government's participation.

The Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab, and Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd.), who formally presented the book, both received recognition. Musa, who served under Buratai, also offered testimony on the leadership themes explored in the publication.

Mangal Gets Special Mention

Buratai reserved particular praise for the Chief Launcher, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, who was represented by Alhaji Inuwa Baba. Mangal, founder of Max Air and a figure with interests across aviation, oil and gas, was described in generous terms by the former Army Chief.

"His CON honour and quiet philanthropy across Nigeria reveal the depth of his character," Buratai said. "We are deeply grateful, Chief Launcher, for your presence and your support."

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, and the three Service Chiefs all sent representatives to the event. Those who attended on their behalf included the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Idi Abbas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke. Buratai said their participation affirmed the military's commitment to preserving institutional history.

Emir Sanusi, Diplomats and Panelists Acknowledged

Among others recognised by Buratai were the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; former Commander of the Vatican Gendarmerie Corps, Lt. Gen. Domenico Giani (retd.); and Senator Ali Ndume. The Italian Ambassador, Roberto Mengoni; the Honorary Consul of Colombia to Nigeria, Maricel Romero; and former ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Gen. Francis Behanzin, were among the diplomats acknowledged.

Panelists including Prof. Phillip Dahida, Maj. Gen. Victor Ezugwu (retd.) and Rear Admiral Adamu Biu (retd.) were thanked for their contributions, as was the book's author, Dr M.S. Abubakar, whom Buratai credited for his "scholarly rigour and intellectual commitment."

Sprezzatura Publishing Limited and Clarivox Creative Limited were acknowledged for their roles in producing and organising the presentation. Buratai attributed the event's success to collective effort, saying, "It was the result of collective effort, shared purpose, and the generosity of all who believe in the importance of preserving Nigeria's institutional memory and learning from its history."

Source: Legit.ng