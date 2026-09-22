Veteran entertainer Charly Boy disclosed his role in arranging Obasanjo's appearance on Isbae U's popular YouTube show

Charly Boy praised the former president for embracing the show's unconventional format and matching the young creator's energy

The activist used the moment to make a broader point about giving young Nigerians access to powerful opportunities

Veteran entertainer and activist Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has opened up about the role he played behind the scenes in arranging former President Olusegun Obasanjo's now-viral appearance on comedian and content creator Isbae U's YouTube interview show, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

Charly Boy shared his thoughts in a post on X on Tuesday, September 22, using Obasanjo's guest appearance as a springboard to speak about the value of creating opportunities for young Nigerians rather than simply offering financial support.

Charly Boy revealed her arranged the connection between Obasanjo and Isbae U. Credit: areafada/obasanjo/isbaeu

Source: Instagram

"Sometimes, the greatest thing you fit give a young person no be money. Na opportunity. Look at wetin happen when Baba entered Bae U's world," Charly Boy wrote.

Charly Boy's role in the Obasanjo connection

The self-styled "Area Fada" then confirmed that he personally facilitated the introduction between the former president and the young content creator, describing it as an act of faith in the next generation.

"And who helped make that connection happen? CharlyBoy. Fada believed in the young people behind that show enough to pull Baba into their space," he stated.

Charly Boy also praised Obasanjo for stepping outside his comfort zone and embracing Isbae U's trademark playful style, rather than approaching the interview with the stiff formality often associated with elder statesmen.

"A man of his age and experience sat down with a young man whose style dey completely different from wetin he is used to. Baba no just sit there looking serious. He matched the energy, played along and showed Nigerians another side of himself," Charly Boy noted.

Obasanjo's appearance on Curiosity Made Me Ask

Obasanjo's stint on Curiosity Made Me Ask drew widespread attention online, largely because the former president leaned into the show's humour and banter rather than deflecting it. The appearance gave audiences a glimpse of a lighter, more relaxed side of the politician, which many found surprising and refreshing.

Charly Boy sends a heartfelt message to Nigerians youth after Isbae U podcast interview with Obasanjo. Credit: charlyboy

Source: Instagram

For Charly Boy, the moment carried a deeper message: that older generations have a responsibility to engage with young creators and lend their influence to uplift emerging talent, not just financially, but through access and endorsement.

Charly Boy's comment on his role on Isbae U's podcast interview with Obasanjo is below:

Banter between Obasanjo and Charly Boy sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and entertainer Charly Boy shared a humorous moment at Chief Chidi Anyaegbu’s 70th birthday celebration.

In a viral clip, Obasanjo told Charly Boy to ask his wife to come inside after the entertainer complained that she had been stopped from entering the event.

The exchange sparked laughter among guests and online viewers, highlighting the long-standing bond between Obasanjo and Charly Boy.

Source: Legit.ng