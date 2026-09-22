Nollywood actor Saka addressed the long-running controversy over his move from Etisalat to MTN over a decade ago

The comedian revealed details about his working relationship with both telecom brands that many Nigerians misunderstood at the time

Saka disclosed that Etisalat once attempted to escalate the matter to an industry regulatory body before eventually backing down

Nollywood actor and comedian Afeez Oyetoro, widely recognised by his stage name Saka, has finally addressed the controversy that dogged him for years over his switch from Etisalat to MTN.

Speaking during an interview on African A-List, the comic actor clarified that he never held a formal ambassadorial contract with Etisalat. Rather, he worked as a model through an advertising agency that managed the Etisalat account on a short-term basis. When that arrangement ended, he was legally free to pursue other commercial opportunities.

Actor Saka finally opens up about the 2013 famous 'I don port' advertisement. Credit: simplysaka

Source: Instagram

"I didn't have an agreement with Etisalat; MTN transformed me professionally and financially," Saka said.

The story behind "I Don Port"

His comments brought fresh context to the famous 2013 MTN "I don port" campaign, which promoted mobile number portability across Nigeria. At the time, many Nigerians interpreted his appearance in that campaign as a deliberate and dramatic defection from Etisalat to MTN for a bigger pay cheque, something Saka has now firmly disputed.

He went on to reveal that his partnership with MTN spanned seven years and represented a defining chapter in his career, opening professional doors that had previously been out of reach despite his consistent work in Nollywood and advertising.

Etisalat's APCON move

Saka also disclosed that Etisalat responded to the situation by attempting to report the matter to the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), the industry regulatory body.

"I wanted them to sue me, so I can become a billionaire because there was no contract," he said.

However, the telecoms company eventually dropped the complaint, and no formal action followed.

Rather than dwelling on the friction, Saka chose to focus on gratitude, describing MTN's support as the critical turning point that elevated both his profile and his earnings significantly.

Actor Saka opens up about how his seven-year deal with MTN transformed his life. Credit: simplysaka

Source: Instagram

A clip of Saka opening up about the 2013 I Don Port advert is below:

Watch the video from Saka's interview below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actor Saka shared why he turned down a N7.5 million deal from a betting company.

Reactions to Saka's revelation

The interview has since reignited conversation, with Nigerians sharing their takes on the clarification on Twitter.

@gentleSULI commented:

"God save etisalat 😂😂😂 Them for pay ehe 😂😂"

@D_real_Nifemi wrote:

"Wow...he finally cleared the air on the matter."

@wereyadugbo shared:

"I don port o I don upgrade to MTN Kirikata carry the same number 😂"

@Olacleon2 reacted:

"Now I understand the story behind the 'I don porti óooo'"

@Yabazidon said:

"Wow! That's such a profound gratitude! I absolutely love grateful people. There's nothing that drives me to do more than the recipient being appreciative of what I've already done."

Robbers attack Saka's home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saka made headlines over a report that armed robbers attacked his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The report revealed that the robbers, who stormed the actor’s home, demanded the sum of N20 million.

The robbers were said to have beaten the actor after he was unable to give them the outrageous sum as they carted away his mobile phones and laptops, among others.

Source: Legit.ng