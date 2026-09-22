The Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration held a virtual strategy session on September 18, 2026, attended by over 200 coordinators from across Nigeria

DMI Director-General Marcel Ngogbehei was mandated to explore new political alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections

The directorate also raised questions about zoning arrangements in both the Labour Party and Peter Obi's new party, the NDC

The Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration (DMI) has begun consultations on new political alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections, moving to preserve its nationwide structure amid the ongoing crisis inside the Labour Party.

The decision followed a virtual strategy session held on Friday, September 18, 2026, themed "DMI Updates, State of the Nation & Strategies for 2027." More than 150 state coordinators from all 36 states joined via Google Meet, with an additional 55 participants attending through the organisation's WhatsApp platform.

DMI begins consultations on new political alliances ahead of the 2027 elections while reviewing the Labour Party crisis and zoning questions.

Source: Twitter

Marcel Ngogbehei, the DMI's Director-General and a pioneer organiser of the Obidient Movement, presided over the meeting. Participants reviewed the Labour Party's prolonged leadership dispute, the ongoing litigation between National Chairman Julius Abure and Senator Nenadi Usman, and the organisation's path forward before the next election cycle.

DMI Clarifies Its Ties to Labour Party

In a communiqué released after the session, the DMI described its connection to the Labour Party as a strategic partnership rather than a formal merger. The body traced the relationship to 2022, when Ngogbehei served as chairman of the Coalition for Peter Obi, and said the collaboration culminated in a Labour Party and CPO Leadership Summit held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on August 11, 2022.

The directorate stressed that its membership, internal structures and mission remained entirely separate from the Labour Party's internal affairs.

The session also reviewed Peter Obi's departure from the Labour Party and his subsequent emergence as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). The DMI questioned the consistency of zoning arguments that had been central to the Labour Party dispute, noting that the NDC's national leader, national chairman and presidential candidate were all reportedly from the southern part of the country.

Three Court Outcomes, One Resolution

On the leadership litigation, the DMI outlined three possible Supreme Court outcomes: a ruling restoring Abure, a decision affirming Usman's leadership, or a judgement that returns the matter to internal party processes. The directorate said each scenario carries consequences for party administration and candidate selection ahead of 2027.

Rather than wait for a judicial resolution, the strategy session unanimously mandated Ngogbehei's leadership team to explore alliances with other political parties and institutions. The DMI said it remained open to sustaining its relationship with the Abure-led Labour Party National Executive Committee but made clear that any consultations would extend beyond a single party.

The directorate also shared an organisational update, reporting more than 500 state and FCT coordinators, over 11,000 coordinators across Nigeria's 774 local government areas, and a potential mobilisation network of about 120,000 coordinators and core team members once each coordinator recruits at least 10 operational staff.

The DMI closed the session by pledging to keep its network as a citizen resource, independent of any party, faction or individual leader.

Source: Legit.ng