An old 2024 video of Jude Okoye has resurfaced after Peter Okoye admitted in court that he received more than $800,000 in royalties

In the old video, Jude had explained his side of the financial dispute and claimed that he retained his own portion of Psquare’s earnings

Peter’s latest testimony has renewed attention on Jude’s earlier explanation, although the ongoing court case will determine the legal issues

An old video of Jude Okoye has resurfaced online following Peter Okoye’s recent testimony about more than $800,000 in Psquare royalties.

Peter made the disclosure while testifying virtually before a Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, September 21, 2026.

Jude Okoye maintains that the money he retained represented his own share of the group’s proceeds. Photo:@judeegnees/@PeterPsquare/IG.

Source: Instagram

Under cross-examination by Jude’s lawyer, Clement Onwuewunor, SAN, he admitted receiving the SACEM royalties but said none was given to Jude because the money belonged to him and his twin brother, Paul.

Jude’s old explanation returns

In the 2024 video now being recirculated, Jude addressed the financial allegations against him and explained his version of the dispute.

According to Jude’s account at the time, Peter and Paul were not paying him royalties due to him from Psquare’s earnings.

He maintained that the money he retained represented his own share of the group’s proceeds.

The music executive had also disclosed that the group operated a revenue-sharing arrangement in which he claimed he received 40 per cent while Peter and Paul received 30 per cent each.

Peter’s latest admission has now brought renewed attention to Jude’s earlier explanation.

However, the two accounts represent competing positions in a wider financial dispute. Jude and Northside Music Limited are facing EFCC charges involving alleged N1.3 billion and $1 million fraud, and Jude has pleaded not guilty.

Watch the X video of Jude Okoye speaking about the royalties issues here:

Reactions trail Jude Okoye's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@OmokaroRichy stated:

"Wait I don't understand when did Music video director begin to get cut from Royalties so because TG Omori direct video wey Dem go pay am for Wizkid he go come begin dey ask for part of the Royalties and even when they get shows too he still wanna take a equal cut out it"

@kayceedeh noted:

"My problem is that. Why Mr P can’t answer Mr p. Why Mr P-square?? You didn’t want p-square to continue but you can’t leave the name. You want to continue us the name"

Jude Okoye discloses that the group operated a revenue-sharing arrangement. Photo: Jude Okoye.

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye shares rare certificate amid feud

Legit.ng had reported that an old video of Nigerian music star Peter Okoye had resurfaced online, showing the singer confidently claiming that he is the only member of the Okoye family with a music certificate.

The video had re-emerged amid the growing feud between Peter, his twin brother Paul Okoye, and their elder brother Jude Okoye, which has continued to generate reactions on social media.

As the clip gained traction, fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many expressing support for the P-Square star and weighing in on the ongoing family drama.

Source: Legit.ng