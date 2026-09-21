Verydarkman broke down two leaked voice recordings involving Senator Natasha Akpoti and Senate President Godswill Akpabio

In Natasha's alleged recording, she appeared to direct a media contact to push a specific blackmail narrative against Akpabio before a set date

VDM warned against claims that the audio was AI-generated, arguing both recordings would fall under the same scrutiny

Popular social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as Verydarkman VDM has taken to his social media platforms to dissect two leaked voice recordings that have sent shockwaves through Nigerian political circles, one involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and another featuring Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

According to VDM, in a video posted online on Sunday, September 20, 2026, both recordings were released on Facebook by a woman identified as Sandra Duru. He described both clips as carrying significant weight, though he said Akpabio's recording contained more damaging content.

Reactions trail Verydarkman video about Senator Natasha Akpoti’s leaked audio. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@natashaakpoti/@godswillakpabio

Source: Instagram

What Natasha said in alleged recording

In the clip attributed to the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, a voice that VDM identified as Natasha's was heard directing what appeared to be a media contact to craft and publish a story framing Akpabio as blackmailing the president into "sacrificing" her.

The Ratel president's voice in the recording insisted the story had to go out by the 27th but stressed it should not appear on that person's platform first.

Senator Natasha Akpoti trends over leaked audio. Photo credit@natashaakpoti

Source: Instagram

VDM, visibly unsettled, said the content caught him off guard. "It cringed me. It was unexpected. But then again, she's a politician at the end of the day," he stated.

VDM's warning on the AI debate

The activist also pre-empted any attempt by either party to dismiss the recordings as artificial intelligence fabrications.

He pointed out that if Natasha's team labelled her clip as AI-generated, the same logic would be applied to Akpabio's recording, which he said contained "more juice." He urged both sides to avoid going down that route.

VDM also revisited the 2025 saga in which Natasha was suspended from the Senate following a clash with Akpabio.

He recalled how she had publicly accused the Senate President of having a personal vendetta against her after she allegedly rejected his advances, taking the matter as far as the United Nations. In light of the leaked audio, VDM suggested those earlier claims now look different.

Here is the X video of VDM speaking about Natasha:

What Nigerians are saying

The video drew sharp and divided reactions online:

@Andybest411 wrote:

"I'm very very angry with VDM right now. You can clearly see that Natasha alleged leaked voice is completely AI without being told. I know you don't like Natasha but truth be told. That is not how Natasha speaks and it's a clone voice. You want to poison the minds of Nigerians now."

@Outcrpt said:

"And she will be posing as a saint Nigeria needs cleansing ngl."

@Deo_wealth commented:

"VDM himself is on the payroll of a politician."

@Abdulya645 reacted:

"It's obvious now that VDM is working for the APC; if not, what is this... We are talking about 37 people who just died; this is here talking about something that's not important to talk about now."

Radiogad slams VDM over Bobrisky

Legit.ng reported that the media personality, Radiogad, was not happy with the way VDM reacted after Bobrisky shared the names of people who helped him.

Bobrisky had listed the amount he got from his friends in an appreciation note, and VDM slammed all of them.

The activist had called out Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele, and others who gave millions to Bobrisky. Radiogad dragged him for being noisy in others' affairs.

Source: Legit.ng