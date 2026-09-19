Pero Adeniyi, one of 2Baba's baby mamas, reacted to the singer's birthday post as he marked his 51st year

2Baba had previously shown a warm public gesture towards Pero on her own birthday weeks earlier

Celebrities and fans also flooded the Afrobeats legend's post with tributes and birthday messages

Pero Adeniyi, one of the baby mamas of Afrobeats icon 2Baba, made a quiet but notable move on social media as the singer celebrated a major milestone.

2Baba, born Innocent Idibia, turned 51 on Friday, September 18, and marked the occasion by sharing a photo of himself online, writing that it had been 51 years of greatness and describing himself as "forever the oldest young man."

Pero Adeniyi made a quiet gesture as 2Baba celebrated his 51st birthday. Credit: official2baba/peroadeniyi

Source: Instagram

In response, Pero was among the many social media users who liked the post, a small but telling gesture that caught attention.

2Baba and Pero's recent exchanges

The interaction comes weeks after 2Baba himself extended a warm, public greeting to Pero. On Tuesday, August 18, 2026, the singer reshared her birthday post on Instagram and wrote: "Happy birthday @PeroAdeniyi."

It was a brief message, but its public nature drew considerable attention given the pair's past.

A screenshot of Pero Adeniyi's reaction to 2Baba's post is below:

2Baba’s second baby mama Pero Adeniyi joins fans as she likes singer's birthday post. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

Fans and celebrities celebrate 2Baba at 51

The "African Queen" singer's birthday post also drew an outpouring of love from colleagues and fans alike on Instagram.

Comedian AY was among the first to react, writing:

"Happy birthday to my amazing legendary brother 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌"

Musician Larry Gaaga also joined in, saying:

"My baba my oga...forever the KING❤️🙌🔥...HBD Boss..more life less fear 🫶💯"

Reality star Erica Nlewedim kept it simple, dropping a birthday cake emoji alongside her wishes, while rising act Lil Kesh wrote simply: "More life 👑"

One fan, @odogwu5844, combined birthday wishes with a musical request:

"Happy birthday king 🔥🔥 Mental is a mad jam @official2baba abeg push that song 🙌🙌"

2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng previously reported that 2baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng